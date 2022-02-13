Ranking the Alabama Men’s Basketball Roster

With just six games remaining in the regular season, the Alabama Crimson Tide currently sits fifth in the SEC with a 6-6 conference record and a 16-9 record overall.

Although Alabama is solidly in the NCAA tournament, the Crimson Tide could drastically improve its seeding with a strong finish in conference play.

As the regular season continues to wind down we now have a pretty clear picture of who the Tide’s best players are. So I thought we could take a look at who I believe are the top-10 players for Nate Oats right now.

Obviously, this is very subjective so I am sure everyone will agree with my list completely!

Let’s get started, shall we?

10. Jusaun Holt

Alabama guard Jusaun Holt (1) gains control of the ball during an exhibition game with Louisiana in Coleman Coliseum Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama Vs Louisiana Exhibition Basketball

9. James Rojas

Jan 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward James Rojas (33) and Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) congratulate Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) after he scored during the second half against Missouri Tigers at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

8. Darius Miles

Alabama forward Darius Miles (2) snags a rebound and brings the ball up against Auburn in Coleman Coliseum Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Alabama Vs Auburn Men S Basketball

7. Noah Gurley

Nov 9, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) drives to the basket against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Cobe Williams (24) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

6. Charles Bediako

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – FEBRUARY 12: Charles Bediako #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide dunks the ball in front of Kamani Johnson #20 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half of play at Coleman Coliseum on February 12, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

5. Juwan Gary

Feb 12, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Juwan Gary (4) dunks the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

4. JD Davison

Jan 29, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) dunks the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

3. Jahvon Quinerly

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – JANUARY 29: Jahvon Quinerly #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to maneuver the ball by Dale Bonner #3 of the Baylor Bears during the second half of play at Coleman Coliseum on January 29, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

2. Keon Ellis

Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) slams home a dunk as he plays against Baylor in Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday, Ja. 29. 2022. Alabama defeated Baylor 87-78 in the Big 12 – SEC Challenge game.

Alabama Vs Baylor Ncaa Men S Basketball

1. Jaden Shackelford

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) lofts a three point attempt against Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) in Coleman Coliseum Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Alabama Vs Auburn Men S Basketball

