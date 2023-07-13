Ranking Alabama football’s toughest road games in 2023

After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide look to work their way back into the four-team playoff.

Part of the reason the Tide did not make the final four was in large part due to the extremely difficult road schedule they had to face in 2022. The 2022 season saw road games at Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU, and Ole Miss which is brutal for any team to try and navigate unscathed.

The road slate in 2023 doesn’t appear to be quite as challenging as it was last season. So, let’s do our best to rank the road schedule for the Crimson Tide from easiest to most challenging.

Maybe the most difficult aspect of this road matchup with the Bulls will be the South Florida heat in mid-September. South Florida was a measly 1-11 in 2022 and shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for the Tide between the white lines.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (Sept. 30)

I can already hear the deafening sound of clanging cowbells. Mississippi State is always a tough out in Starkville and this season shouldn’t be any different. The Bulldogs return veteran SEC quarterback Will Rogers who will look to lead State in the new ear of Bulldog football.

Kentucky might be the darkhorse SEC team for the 2023 season. The Wildcats received one of the most talented transfer quarterbacks in Devin Leary this offseason and will get the Tide at home late in the year right after Alabama has its revenge game against LSU. Don’t sleep on UK in 2023.

Auburn Tigers (Nov. 25)

This could have just as easily been at the top of the list. I don’t have to remind Alabama fans how tough it is to win down on the Plains. It’s hard to say how good the Tigers will be under first-year head coach Hugh Freeze but you can bet your worth that Auburn will be ready to spoil the Tide’s season in late November.

Texas A&M Aggies (Oct. 7)

I went back and forth between Auburn and Texas A&M for the top spot and eventually landed on the Aggies due to their advantage in the talent department. Jimbo Fisher wants to beat Nick Saban again so badly that he can’t stand it. Kyle Field is one of the most intimidating places to play in the country and Alabama will need to be at the top of its game to escape College Station with a win.

