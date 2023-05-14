Ranking Alabama football’s 2023 opponents by helmets

It seems like the college football offseason lasts forever. Despite feeling adrift without Alabama football, don’t get too dejected, the Crimson Tide will be back on the gridiron in just 111 days when they take on Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

As we do our best to soak up the summer and manage our college football withdrawals, it’s a great time to look at each of Alabama’s 2023 opponents.

There are always conventional ways to look at opponents, whether it’s players, coaches, or schemes, but there is also nothing wrong with having a little fun and looking at each opponent in a different way.

With that being said, I thought it might be interesting to rank each of Alabma’s 2023 opponents by their respective helmets!

Let’s roll!

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers Wire for more on LSU!

Ole Miss Rebels

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Longhorns Wire for more on Texas!

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Aggies Wire for more on Texas A&M!

Arkansas Razorbacks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Razorbacks Wire for more on Arkansas!

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Vols Wire for more on Tennessee!

Auburn Tigers

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY Network

Auburn Wire for more on the Tigers!

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

South Florida Bulls

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Chattanooga Mocs

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire