Ranking Alabama’s five toughest games in 2023

Alabama football is coming off of one of its most disappointing seasons in the past decade after suffering heartbreaking losses to LSU and Tennessee that resulted in missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The Tide must also replace two generational players in Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. as well as both their offensive and defensive coordinators in 2023. So there are a lot of question marks surrounding the entire entering this season.

However, as long as Nick Saban is at the helm, the Crimson Tide will be SEC frontrunners and national title contenders. Saban brought in former Notre Dame OC, Tommy Rees, to run the offense and Miami Hurricanes DC, Kevin Steele, to patch up the defense. Both were great hires and seem to be improvements from last season based on what they showed in Saturday’s A-Day.

The Tide still has to figure out who will be the quarterback moving into the season and we need to see improvements from the receiving room, but I am really optimistic about the guys Alabama has in-house. Saban has continuously preached the work ethic and toughness of the guys on the current roster and it’s important they play with that Bama edge again this fall.

The Tide will face a difficult schedule in 2023 as they host the Texas Longhorns out of conference combined with a loaded SEC schedule. Can the Tide run the table in 2023? RollTideWire ranks the five toughest games the Tide face this fall.

Tennessee Volunteers - Oct. 21

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Volunteers finally snapped the Tide’s 15-game winning streak in 2022. This one is important to get back in the win column, and with the departure of Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt, this should be a favorable matchup. However, Josh Heupel has proved to be a really solid coach and will have his guys ready to go for the Third Saturday in October.

Ole Miss Rebels - Sep. 23

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

There is not a coaching staff in America that knows Alabama better than Ole Miss’. Lane Kiffin served as an OC for Saban for three years and Pete Golding was the DC for five. Make no mistake about it though, both these guys have a lot of love for Coach Saban and Alabama, but they want nothing more than to pull off this specific upset.

Texas Longhorns - Sep. 9

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Thanks to the heroics of Bryce Young, the Tide were able to survive a scare from the Longhorns in Austin in 2022. It is fortunate that this game will be in Bryant-Denny Stadium this year because Texas QB Quinn Ewers was playing very well before suffering an injury in the first half of last year’s matchup. Steve Sarkisian is also very familiar with Nick Saban and the Tide after serving as OC for two years.

LSU Tigers - Nov. 4

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 4 is circled in big red ink heading into the 2023 season after a heartbreaking loss to LSU in overtime in 2022. Brian Kelly is a national championship-caliber coach and will be ready for war anytime these two meet, but fortunately, this one will take place in Tuscaloosa.

@ Auburn Tigers - Nov. 25

Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn could be 0-11 heading into this match and I would still be terrified of the game. Some crazy magician’s voodoo work seems to take place every time the Tide steps foot inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Hugh Freeze is such a wild card that I still don’t know what to expect.

