Ranking Alabama’s 2024 road games from easiest to toughest

On Wednesday night, the Southeastern Conference released the 2024 schedules for each of its 16 members. With the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the conference, the toughest league just got a little bit tougher.

With conference realignment, fans and media alike may have to adjust their expectations for programs moving forward because going undefeated in the SEC may be nearly impossible now.

Outside of the early season home matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, the 2024 schedule is highlighted by a handful of tough road matchups.

Let’s breakdown the Tide’s road matchups and rank them from easiest to toughest.

Vanderbilt Commodores - Oct. 5

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

One favor the SEC did give the Crimson Tide is a road game at Vanderbilt. Anytime you can use one of your conference road matchups in Nashville against the Commodores, it is a plus. Let’s just be honest, Vandy is not very good and they have lost a ton of talent to the portal. Alabama should have no problems taking care of business.

Wisconsin Badgers - Sept. 14

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s first road contest of the 2024 season will not be an easy one as they make their way up to Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are in the infancy stages of a rebuild with Luke Fickell who will be entering his second full season as the head coach of Wisconsin. Camp Randall is a tough place to play but Alabama will be the much better team and should come away with a win.

Oklahoma Sooners - Nov. 23

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In the Sooners’ inaugural season in the SEC, they will have the privilege of hosting the defending SEC champs. Head coach Brent Venables is trying to get the Oklahoma program on track, but the transfer portal has not been kind. The Sooners will be tough to beat on the road for the Tide, but they should be up for the challenge.

Tennessee Volunteers - Oct. 19

Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Playing in Knoxville is never easy and we all remember what happened the last night the Tide made the trip to take on the Vols. Coach Heupel will be entering his fourth season at Tennessee and I believe it is somewhat of a make-or-break year for him. After going 11-2 in 2022, the Vols are just 8-4 this season and the Tennessee faithful will not be happy with another subpar season. Alabama will get all they want from the Vols.

LSU Tigers - Nov. 9

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Death Valley is one of, if not the most difficult places to play in college football. The atmosphere that the LSU faithful create is elite making it nearly impossible for the road team to come away with a win. Alabama must be at or near their best to leave Baton Rouge with a win in early November.

