Ranking the AFC West by wide receiver trios

The top and the bottom of the AFC West at quarterback is fairly easy to quantify. But which of those QBs will be armed with the best receiving corps as targets? It was not an easy exercise and you come to realize that each team in this division is pretty well stacked at the position.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 01: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17, guard Alex Bars #64 and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after Adams caught a 4-yard touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 49ers defeated the Raiders 37-34 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow

As of right now, the Raiders have the best number one receiver in the division (and possibly the league) and the division’s best slot receiver as well in Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow. And Jakobi Meyers is no slouch.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 23: Mike Williams #81 and Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers line up before the snap against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Quentin Johnston

This was a very tough call. The Chargers have probably the top outside receiver combo in this division. And they added top pick Quentin Johnston to the mix, making for a potential very explosive trio.

Oct 30, 2022; London, United Kingdom, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) is congratulated by wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler

Sutton and Jeudy are a solid starting duo. The two combined for over 1800 yards last season which is more than Allen/Williams in Los Angeles.

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates with wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) after a touchdown by wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore

It’s a testament to the overall strength at the position in the division that this trio is fourth. Last offseason the Chiefs traded away All Pro receiver Tyreek Hill. But they managed to do a fine job of reloading talented at the position. First adding Juju Smith-Schuster and MVS and drafting Skyy Moore. Then acquiring former first round pick Toney in trade midway through the season. Even with Smith-Schuster leaving in free agency, Patrick Mahomes has several quality targets in the receiving corps.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire