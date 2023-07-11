Ranking the AFC West by wide receiver trios
The top and the bottom of the AFC West at quarterback is fairly easy to quantify. But which of those QBs will be armed with the best receiving corps as targets? It was not an easy exercise and you come to realize that each team in this division is pretty well stacked at the position.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow
As of right now, the Raiders have the best number one receiver in the division (and possibly the league) and the division’s best slot receiver as well in Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow. And Jakobi Meyers is no slouch.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Quentin Johnston
This was a very tough call. The Chargers have probably the top outside receiver combo in this division. And they added top pick Quentin Johnston to the mix, making for a potential very explosive trio.
3. Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler
Sutton and Jeudy are a solid starting duo. The two combined for over 1800 yards last season which is more than Allen/Williams in Los Angeles.
4. Kansas City Chiefs
Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore
It’s a testament to the overall strength at the position in the division that this trio is fourth. Last offseason the Chiefs traded away All Pro receiver Tyreek Hill. But they managed to do a fine job of reloading talented at the position. First adding Juju Smith-Schuster and MVS and drafting Skyy Moore. Then acquiring former first round pick Toney in trade midway through the season. Even with Smith-Schuster leaving in free agency, Patrick Mahomes has several quality targets in the receiving corps.