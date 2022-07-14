Ranking the AFC West tight ends

It’s not exactly fair to rank the AFC West as a simple 1-4 at tight end. Mainly because there are two of the top tight ends in the entire NFL sharing the division and a sizable gap after that. But that’s just the reality of things.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Starter: Travis Kelce

Kelce has been the best tight end in football over the past six seasons now and has shown no signs of slowing down. It’s been seven years since he even had less than 1000 yards in a season. And a season ago, he was a unanimous All-Pro with over 1400 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Starter: Darren Waller

In most divisions in football, Waller would stand atop the tight end rankings. But sharing a division with Kelce unfortunately keeps him in the backseat. Not that the Raiders are complaining at all. Waller is one of the top weapons at any position in the league.

A year ago, Waller set a new single-season franchise record with 107 catches. He is a mismatch for any linebacker and gives safeties all they can handle. This opens things up for everyone else even when he doesn’t get the ball.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

Starter: Gerald Everett

On the plus side, Everett has seen his numbers improve each of his five seasons in the NFL. On the negative side, he that has brought him to a career-high 478 yards. At 27 years old, he should be still in his prime, so he could very well put up very good numbers for the Chargers. I would have said a change of scenery, but he came over from the Rams so he’ll be calling the same stadium home.

4. Denver Broncos

Starter: Albert Okwuegbunam

A fourth-round pick a couple of years ago, he will have a shot to be the full-time starter this season after six starts in 2021. The team also added Greg Dulcich who they selected in the third round of this year’s draft to compete for reps.

