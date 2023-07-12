Ranking the AFC West by tight end
After ranking the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers we move to the final of the offensive skill positions — the tight ends.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce
You’re probably not going to find a greater separation between the best in the division and the next best than Kelce compared to any other tight end in the division. You could probably say the same when compared to the rest of the league. No one has been more dominant at his position over the years than this four-time All Pro and eight time Pro Bowl tight end.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Gerald Everett
The spot behind Kelce in this division was reserved for Darren Waller the past four years. But he was traded to New York, leaving the spot up-for-grabs. Everett is a veteran former second round pick who’s coming off a career year with 58 catches for 555 yards and four touchdowns.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
Michael Mayer
The newest second round pick tight end in the division. Mayer was widely considered the best tight end in this draft and was projected by many to be taken in the mid first round. The Raiders would land him at the top of the second round (pick 35).
4. Denver Broncos
Greg Dulcich
The Broncos’ third round pick in the 2022 draft. Injuries cost him much of his rookie season, but he still managed 33 catches for 411 yards in ten games.