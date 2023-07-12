Ranking the AFC West by tight end

After ranking the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers we move to the final of the offensive skill positions — the tight ends.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs after a catch against free safety Trevon Moehrig #25 of the Las Vegas Raiders during their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce

You’re probably not going to find a greater separation between the best in the division and the next best than Kelce compared to any other tight end in the division. You could probably say the same when compared to the rest of the league. No one has been more dominant at his position over the years than this four-time All Pro and eight time Pro Bowl tight end.

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) is defended by Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on an 18-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Gerald Everett

The spot behind Kelce in this division was reserved for Darren Waller the past four years. But he was traded to New York, leaving the spot up-for-grabs. Everett is a veteran former second round pick who’s coming off a career year with 58 catches for 555 yards and four touchdowns.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (TE10) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Mayer

The newest second round pick tight end in the division. Mayer was widely considered the best tight end in this draft and was projected by many to be taken in the mid first round. The Raiders would land him at the top of the second round (pick 35).

May 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Bronco tight end Greg Dulcich (80) during rookie mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Dulcich

The Broncos’ third round pick in the 2022 draft. Injuries cost him much of his rookie season, but he still managed 33 catches for 411 yards in ten games.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire