Ranking the AFC West by running backs

Even with the devaluing of the running back position across the league, having a good run game still means something. It’s how teams can keep drives alive and the threat of it sets up the pass as well.

So, who runs AFC West on the ground? Let’s take a look.

Josh Jacobs, Zamir White

For all intents and purposes, you can just pick a name to go after Jacobs here. Cuz it’s all about Josh Jacobs. The reigning NFL rushing title holder carries the load for the Raiders and carried the offense to most of their six wins last season. White was drafted to be the heir apparent, but has not yet shown he is ready for that.

Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley

Once again, it’s all about the workhorse. Ekeler has averaged over 1400 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns over the past four seasons, and nearly 1600 yards and 19 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He does this while averaging 4.6 yards per carry over his career.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 07: Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Pacheco burst onto the scene as an undrafted rookie last season to run for 830 yards while averaging nearly five yards per carry. That’s YPC average was matched only by Josh Jacobs. CEH was the team’s first round pick in the 2020 draft. It was an ankle injury he suffered midway through last season that really opened the door for Pacheco to shine.

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 12: Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos is congratulated on his receiving touchdown by Melvin Gordon III #25 during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field At Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine

Williams was team’s pick in the second round of the 2021 draft. He ran for over 900 yards with four touchdowns as a rookie. His sophomore season was cut short after four starts.

Perine signed with the Broncos this offseason. He enters his 7th NFL season after stops in Washington, Miami, and Cincinnati. He has only once ran for over 400 yards in a season, has averaged four yards per carry in his career with just 7 career touchdowns.

