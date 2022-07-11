Ranking AFC West quarterbacks

We’ve heard all about the new wild AFC West which is packed with talented teams, all of whom could make a push for the playoffs if things go well. In that spirit, we begin our series ranking the AFC West, position by position. And we start at the most important position of all — quarterback.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Starter: Patrick Mahomes

Arguably the best QB in the NFL and has been for several years now. Mahomes won an MVP in his first season as a starter, hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in his second season as a starter, led the Chiefs on a second consecutive Super Bowl trip in his third season as a starter, and led them to the AFC Championship game in this fourth season as the starter.

Mahomes is the complete package as a quarterback, making breathtaking, seemingly impossible throws on one play, and then taking off and showing his speed and athleticism on the next. He has averaged nearly 40 touchdowns per season over his four years as a starter, which is just insane.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Starter: Justin Herbert

Herbert is not far behind Mahomes in terms of overall talent. Herbert has a cannon for an arm and can scoot on the ground too. Herbert also averages close to 40 touchdowns per season. over his two seasons in the NFL.

Last season was year two for Herbert and he threw for over 5000 yards (5014). Only Tom Brady had more (5316). In just two seasons on the job, Herbert has played himself into easily one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

3. Denver Broncos

Starter: Russell Wilson

Wilson has been in the NFL for ten years. Nine of those years, he was named to the Pro Bowl, including each of the past five seasons. Wilson is a likely Hall of Famer when his playing days are done, but at 33 he figures to still have some years left before that. He has led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, winning the first (2013) and putting them in position to win back-to-back if not for a terrible play call.

Last year was the first time in Wilson’s career he didn’t have a winning record (6-8). In the past five seasons, he’s averaged 35 touchdowns per season while throwing an average of just over eight interceptions.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Starter: Derek Carr

Carr finding himself at the bottom of this list is more a product of just how stacked with talent the rest of the AFC West is. The eight-year pro had the best pass yardage numbers of his career in 2021, throwing for over 4800 yards (4804). But his 23 touchdowns in 17 games were fewer than Wilson had (25) in 14 starts and that was the worst season of Wilson’s career in terms of touchdown passes.

While the other three QB’s in the division average between 35 and 40 touchdowns per season, Carr has only even had over 30 once. That was six years ago when he had a career-high 32 touchdowns. Carr is a decent NFL starter, but he is still looking up at the other three quarterbacks in this division.

