Ranking AFC West offenses

We’ve tallied up the rankings of each position group on the offense and come up with a full ranking for the AFC West by each team’s Offense.

Top players: QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, C Creed Humphrey

While it wasn’t a decisive win for the division’s best offense, the current World Champions’ take it as the best offense in the division. Having the best QB and TE in the NFL helps with that a great deal.

Oct 25, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Even without a single position that was best in the division, the Chargers still manage to come in a close second for best offense in the division. Mainly because they were the second best at all but one position and weren’t last at any position. And in many divisions in football, Herbert and his WR corps would be the best. Just not the AFC West.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: Davante Adams #17 talks to Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Top players: RB Josh Jacobs, WR Davante Adams, T Kolton Miller

Having arguably the top wide receiver and running back in the league would seem like it would vault the Raiders up the rankings here. But having the worst QB and IOL hurts them. For that reason, they are actually closer to the worst offense in the division than the best.

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top players: T Garett Bolles, G Quinn Meinerz

The only position in which the Broncos took the top spot in the division was tackle. And they have the worst RB and TE in the division. There is not much to be impressed about with this offense. And there’s a fairly good chance Russell Wilson’s days as a star QB behind him. One thing’s for certain; Sean Payton will have his work cut out for him.

