Ranking AFC West offenses
We’ve tallied up the rankings of each position group on the offense and come up with a full ranking for the AFC West by each team’s Offense.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Top players: QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, C Creed Humphrey
While it wasn’t a decisive win for the division’s best offense, the current World Champions’ take it as the best offense in the division. Having the best QB and TE in the NFL helps with that a great deal.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Top players: QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler, WR Keenan Allen, T Rashawn Slater, C Corey Linsley
Even without a single position that was best in the division, the Chargers still manage to come in a close second for best offense in the division. Mainly because they were the second best at all but one position and weren’t last at any position. And in many divisions in football, Herbert and his WR corps would be the best. Just not the AFC West.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
Top players: RB Josh Jacobs, WR Davante Adams, T Kolton Miller
Having arguably the top wide receiver and running back in the league would seem like it would vault the Raiders up the rankings here. But having the worst QB and IOL hurts them. For that reason, they are actually closer to the worst offense in the division than the best.
4. Denver Broncos
Top players: T Garett Bolles, G Quinn Meinerz
The only position in which the Broncos took the top spot in the division was tackle. And they have the worst RB and TE in the division. There is not much to be impressed about with this offense. And there’s a fairly good chance Russell Wilson’s days as a star QB behind him. One thing’s for certain; Sean Payton will have his work cut out for him.