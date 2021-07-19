Ranking the AFC West: Offenses

We’ve gone through each position group in the AFC West and ranked them. Now we compile some scores to rank each team’s offense. The list starts in a somewhat predictable place.

1. Chiefs

First and foremost, the Chiefs have easily the best quarterback in the division in Patrick Mahomes. He has the league’s best tight end Travis Kelce and a couple of speed demons in Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman as targets. He also has the division’s best offensive line protecting for him. Far and away from the division’s top offense.

2. Chargers

Best position groups: Wide receiver, center

A budding star in QB Justin Herbert enters his second season fresh off running away with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He has the division’s best wide receiver corps at his disposal led by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and the division’s top center Corey Linsley snapping him the ball.

3. Raiders

The top weapon on this offense is tight end Darren Waller. While Kelce may be the top TE in the division, Waller is a close second, perhaps in the NFL overall. The Raiders also boast the division’s top rushing attack led by Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.

Derek Carr takes a backseat to Mahomes and Herbert. Carr also has the division’s worst wide receiver corps and worst offensive line in front of him. Weird to not see the Raiders’ offensive line as tops in the division, but trading away Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson while starting a rookie at right tackle hurts their ranking.

4. Broncos

Best position group: Offensive tackle

Drew Lock is easily the division’s worst QB and one of the worst starting QB’s in the league. He brings down the overall talent of the offense considerably. Despite having the division’s second-best offensive line. They also boast the second-best rushing attack led by Melvin Gordon. But that isn’t enough to keep them out of the cellar on offense.