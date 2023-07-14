Ranking the AFC West by interior offensive linemen
We move inside to take a look at how the AFC West stacks up on the offensive line. Who are the top maulers and who is lagging behind. Let’s rank them 1-4.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
LG Joe Thuney, RG Trey Smith, C Creed Humphrey
Recently the Pro Football Network put out their rankings of the top 32 interior linemen in football and the Chiefs were the only team with all three IOL on the list. Two of whom — Humphrey and Thuney — rounded out the top five respectively. Smith landed at 20.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
LG Jamaree Salyer, RG Zion Johnson, C Corey Linsley
Linsley is one of the best centers in the league. Zion Johnson in entering his second seasons as the team’s pick at 17 overall in last year’s draft. They got a solid find in Salyer who started all last season as a rookie sixth round pick.
3. Denver Broncos
LG Ben Powers, RG Quinn Meinerz, C Lloyd Cushenberry
Meinerz had a very good second season in 2022. He is joined by one of the top free agent guards in Ben Powers. Cushenberry leaves much to be desired.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
LG Dylan Parham, RG Alex Bars, C Andre James
When your best looking interior lineman is a rookie third round pick, you may have some problems. Parham showed a lot of promise despite bouncing around to different positions coming into last season. James underwhelmed as per usual. And Bars was downright horrific, with a PFF grade of 45.4 which is more than ten points lower than any other AFC West IOL last season.