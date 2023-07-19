Ranking the AFC West by edge rushers
No position on the defense is at more of a premium these days than pass rush. Let’s check in on the state of the AFC West in that arena.
1. Los Angeles Chargers
Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack
While Bosa was injured much of last season, he put up 10.5 sacks and 20 QB hits in 2021. When Bosa is healthy, he and Mack make up a potent duo. One of the best in the league.
2. Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones
Alone, Crosby is the best edge rusher in the division. With 12.5 sacks and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss, he’s easily top five in the league at his position. Making it a tough call not to put the Raiders edge rush atop the AFC West. But outside of a handful of games late last season, the 33-year-old Jones did not pull his weight. And it may be too much to ask for top pick Tyree Wilson to step up right away.
3. Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory, Baron Browning
At his best, Gregory is one of the better pass rushers in the NFL. We just haven’t seen a lot of him at his best. He’s never started a full season and last season saw action in just six games. Browning put up five sacks and 12 QB hits in his first season at outside linebacker.
4. Kansas City Chiefs
Charles Omenihu, George Karlaftis
This unit currently sits at the bottom of the division. But it has the potential to be better than this. Omenihu comes over after a career-year with the 49ers in which he put up 4.5 sacks and 16 QB hits. While former first round pick Karlaftis enters his second NFL season after a promising rookie campaign. The Chiefs again used their top pick on an edge rusher this year, taking Felix Anudike-Uzomah at 31 overall adding some depth at the position.