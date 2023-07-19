Ranking the AFC West by edge rushers

No position on the defense is at more of a premium these days than pass rush. Let’s check in on the state of the AFC West in that arena.

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) attempts to get past Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack

While Bosa was injured much of last season, he put up 10.5 sacks and 20 QB hits in 2021. When Bosa is healthy, he and Mack make up a potent duo. One of the best in the league.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Chandler Jones #55 and Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after Crosby recorded a sack in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones

Alone, Crosby is the best edge rusher in the division. With 12.5 sacks and a league-leading 22 tackles for loss, he’s easily top five in the league at his position. Making it a tough call not to put the Raiders edge rush atop the AFC West. But outside of a handful of games late last season, the 33-year-old Jones did not pull his weight. And it may be too much to ask for top pick Tyree Wilson to step up right away.

3. Denver Broncos

Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is brought down by Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Gregory, Baron Browning

At his best, Gregory is one of the better pass rushers in the NFL. We just haven’t seen a lot of him at his best. He’s never started a full season and last season saw action in just six games. Browning put up five sacks and 12 QB hits in his first season at outside linebacker.

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Omenihu, George Karlaftis

This unit currently sits at the bottom of the division. But it has the potential to be better than this. Omenihu comes over after a career-year with the 49ers in which he put up 4.5 sacks and 16 QB hits. While former first round pick Karlaftis enters his second NFL season after a promising rookie campaign. The Chiefs again used their top pick on an edge rusher this year, taking Felix Anudike-Uzomah at 31 overall adding some depth at the position.

