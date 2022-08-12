Ranking the AFC West edge rush duos

While overall, the AFC West is a very competitive division this year, it is especially true when looking at the pass rush. Namely at the top with the Raiders and Chargers boasting of possibly the league’s top pass rush duos.

1. Raiders – Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones

It’s no small thing that the Raiders top the division at this position considering how strong the position is overall. How do the Raiders rule the roost? Well, his name is Maxx Crosby. He was already considered among the league’s top pass rushers and he is just entering his prime.

Crosy isn’t alone, however. He has Chandler Jones who even at the age of 32 has shown no signs of slowing down. He’s had double digit sacks in each of his last seven full seasons and is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl season. The duo may just be the top in the league, not just the division.

2. Chargers – Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack

Any other division in the NFL and Bosa and Mack would be the best. They are so closely matched with the Raiders, it’s almost pointless to rank them. In that regard, being second behind the Raiders isn’t too bad. Bosa is one of the most feared edge rushers in the league and still very much in his prime. While Mack at 31 may be entering the downslope of his Hall of Fame career, but is still among the best in the league as well.

3. Broncos – Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb

After a Pro Bowl season in 2020, Chubb had a rough 2021 campaign. He appeared in just seven games and had no sacks. While Gregory comes over from the Cowboys, coming off his best season with six sacks and 17 QB hits.

4. Chiefs – Frank Clark, George Karlaftis

Clark was named to this third Pro Bowl last season despite just 4.5 sacks. Clark has seen his numbers come down each season since joining the Chiefs in 2019. With pass rush a major need, the Chiefs used a first round pick on George Karlaftis.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire