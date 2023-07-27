Ranking the AFC West defenses
We have gone through and ranked each team at each position group on the defense. So, now we put them all together to come up with a complete ranking of the overall defenses in the AFC West.
1. Denver Broncos
Top players: DT Zach Allen, DE Randy Gregory, LB Alex Singleton, CB Pat Surtain II, S Justin Simmons
This one wasn’t really close. The Broncos have far and away the best defense in the AFC West. They have the top linebacker corps, cornerbacks, and safety duo. Pro Football Focus named their secondary the fourth best in the league. And with the likes of Surtain and Simmons, there’s no question why.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Top players: DE Joey Bosa, DE Khalil Mack, CB Asante Samuel Jr, S Derwin James
The top edge rushing duo goes a long way. Bosa and Mack on the field together puts plenty of pressure on the opposing quarterback to get rid of the ball quickly. Which helps the already talented cornerbacks along with the tackling machine that is Derwin James.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Top players: DT Chris Jones, LB Nick Bolton, CB L’Jarius Sneed, S Justin Reid
The Chiefs boast the best interior defensive lineman in the league not named Aaron Donald. A position that is at more and more of a premium in today’s NFL. Bolton has turned into a very nice linebacker. And their secondary could be underrated. It’s primarily their edge rush that is lacking.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
Top players: DE Maxx Crosby, CB Nate Hobbs
On the defense for the Raiders it’s pretty much Maxx Crosby…and everyone else. The Raiders have the second best edge rushers in the division and are dead last at every other position group. Even the recent addition of Marcus Peters to team up with Nate Hobbs doesn’t change that.