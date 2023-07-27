Ranking the AFC West defenses

We have gone through and ranked each team at each position group on the defense. So, now we put them all together to come up with a complete ranking of the overall defenses in the AFC West.

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 20: Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos celebrates forcing a third down in the second quarter during game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Top players: DT Zach Allen, DE Randy Gregory, LB Alex Singleton, CB Pat Surtain II, S Justin Simmons

This one wasn’t really close. The Broncos have far and away the best defense in the AFC West. They have the top linebacker corps, cornerbacks, and safety duo. Pro Football Focus named their secondary the fourth best in the league. And with the likes of Surtain and Simmons, there’s no question why.

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton (45) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) and linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top players: DE Joey Bosa, DE Khalil Mack, CB Asante Samuel Jr, S Derwin James

The top edge rushing duo goes a long way. Bosa and Mack on the field together puts plenty of pressure on the opposing quarterback to get rid of the ball quickly. Which helps the already talented cornerbacks along with the tackling machine that is Derwin James.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) celebrates with outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after a play against the Buffalo Bills during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top players: DT Chris Jones, LB Nick Bolton, CB L’Jarius Sneed, S Justin Reid

The Chiefs boast the best interior defensive lineman in the league not named Aaron Donald. A position that is at more and more of a premium in today’s NFL. Bolton has turned into a very nice linebacker. And their secondary could be underrated. It’s primarily their edge rush that is lacking.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Top players: DE Maxx Crosby, CB Nate Hobbs

On the defense for the Raiders it’s pretty much Maxx Crosby…and everyone else. The Raiders have the second best edge rushers in the division and are dead last at every other position group. Even the recent addition of Marcus Peters to team up with Nate Hobbs doesn’t change that.

