Ranking the AFC West: Cornerback Units

There’s no such thing as teams that field just two starting cornerbacks. It’s a nickel league and slot corners are more important than ever. So, when judging a team’s starting cornerback units, it’s three deep. One team not only has three solid starters, but they may have four. While a couple of others have uncertainty from the top down.

1. Broncos

You may not find a better starting three cornerbacks than this trio. Darby led the division and was fifth in the NFL with 16 pass breakups. While Callahan gave up just 28 catches on 52 targets. Fuller is a former All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler who signed on this offseason. Oh, and just for good measure, they drafted Patrick Surtain II at No. 9 overall. This unit is absolutely stacked.

2. Chargers

Starters: Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr, Chris Harris Jr

Davis is one of the more underrated cornerbacks in the league. He snagged three interceptions and defended 14 passes. The former All Pro Harris has been one of the most feared slot cornerbacks in the league for some time and is still one of the better cornerbacks at age 32. They are joined by second round pick Asante Samuel Jr.

3. Raiders

Starters: Trayvon Mullen, Casey Hayward, Amik Robertson

Mullen has quietly been a very solid cornerback since late in his rookie season in 2019. He cemented himself as the team’s best cornerbacks with two picks and 14 pass breakups last season. He is joined by veteran Casey Hayward. The two-time Pro Bowler comes over along with new DC Gus Bradley. He was the only cornerback in the AFC West to give up catches (36) on less than 50% of his targets (75). The slot cornerback job is where the big questions arise. Second-year man Amik Robertson will have his shot at the position, but will face competition from rookie Nate Hobbs and veteran Nevin Lawson.

4. Chiefs

Starters: Charvarius Ward, DeAndre Baker, L’Jarius Sneed

Sneed broke out as a fourth-round rookie last season. He looks like the best cornerback on the team. He’ll need to prove he can do it again. Ward has been decent and gave up just 28 receptions on 53 targets last season. Baker was a first round pick by the Giants in 2019 who they gave up on after one season and bounced back and forth from the Chiefs’ practice squad last season.