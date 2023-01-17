Ranking the AFC teams who missed the playoffs in 2022 for 2023

Associated Press

Curious decisions defined the NFL's wacky wild-card weekend, and none more so than Tyler Huntley going high when he should have gone low. Lamar Jackson's fill-in had the Baltimore Ravens in position for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter at Cincinnati but with several teammates behind him to help him burrow through the line on a quarterback sneak, Huntley extended the ball toward the goal line over the top on third-and-goal from the 1. Logan Wilson knocked the ball out of Huntley's hands and directly to defensive end Sam Hubbard, who got enough of a head start to beat the chasing tight end Mark Andrews to the end zone for a 98-yard touchdown that was the pivotal play in the Bengals' 24-17 win.