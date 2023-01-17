Ranking the AFC teams who missed the playoffs in 2022 for 2023

4
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a late push for the playoffs in 2022 but thanks to some mishaps in the first half of the season, fell just short. We decided to take a look at all of the AFC teams who missed the playoffs in 2022 and ranked them for the upcoming season.

1-Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)

2-Tennessee Titans (7-10)

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

3-Denver Broncos (5-12)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

4-New England Patriots (8-9)

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

5-Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

6-Cleveland Browns (7-10)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

7-New York Jets (7-10)

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

8-Houston Texans (3-13-1)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

9-Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

Recommended Stories