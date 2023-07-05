Ranking the AFC North wide receivers prior to the 2023 NFL season

As we get closer to training camps opening across the NFL and as a result, we start projecting and predicting what we will see in 2023. The Cleveland Browns will get a head start on the 2023 season with early training camp due to playing in the Hall of Fame game. It will be a fun summer for Browns fans as they see the great Joe Thomas inducted into the hall. Before we get there, however, let’s rank Amari Cooper among the other top receivers in the AFC North.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the best receiving room in the league and the Browns have enough talent to be a great group if it all goes right. Both Baltimore and Pittsburgh have plenty to smile about as well, let’s look at how the top pass catchers rank in the division in my mind.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

This isn’t even close. Ja’Marr Chase is one of the best players at the position only two years into his career. It doesn’t matter if you try and double him or not, Chase will find a way to give Burrow enough of a window to make it work. This is the pairing you dream of as a franchise. Chase can win at every level of the defense, and what he does after the catch is also dangerous.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

It’s easy to see that Higgins can be number one on most teams in the NFL, but just so happens to play with Ja’Marr Chase. That was proven last year when Higgins performed while Chase missed time and the passing offense barely missed a beat. Higgins produced his second straight 1,000-yard season averaging nearly 14 yards per catch.

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper remains one of the league’s best route runners. He isn’t an elite field stretcher with great speed, but he flat-out knows how to get it done. He has great body control and understands how to find the holes in the defense and give his quarterback easier targets. Cooper will be a great target for Watson this season and will continue to produce like he always has.

Diontae Johnson set a record for most catches without a touchdown last season but he was held back by an offense that had to work out a lot of kinks in the first half of the season. He has cleaned up some of the drops that plagued him earlier in his career even though some remain. Another player that knows how to attack a defense if Kenny Pickett takes a step forward Johnson could be in for a career year.

Odell Beckham hasn’t played in over a year but if he is healthy it’s hard to argue his talent. The Ravens have a new offense now under Todd Monken who likes to push the ball vertically and Beckham can fit into that role. He can change direction at the drop of the hat and if Lamar Jackson is comfortable in that offense Beckham could shoot up this list.

Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns

Most of this is projection as Elijah Moore only found spurts of success with bad quarterback play and offenses in New York. It’s clear when you watch the film that Moore has the skill set to get open a ton and was improperly utilized with the Jets. He has the field-stretching speed the team has missed and the ability to create after the catch in the open field.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

By the end of this season, Pickens could be much higher on this list as it’s hard to argue his physical tools. He can make catches that other players cannot make no matter how hard they tried. He has great body control and the ability to adjust to the ball in the air to go with strength and strong hands to be a reliable wide receiver in the NFL.

