Ranking the AFC East 2021 draft classes from best to worst

The Bills created the least amount of noise at the 2021 NFL draft among AFC East teams. Much of the pre-draft hype surrounding some of the Bills’ rivals involved the quarterback position, so naturally many took note of their work at the even a bit more.

Because of that, the Patriots, Jets and even the Dolphins had plenty of praise tossed upon their work at the event. But which of those teams stood out amongst the rest? And in case you’re unaware, who did these teams even pick?

Let’s rank all three of their draft hauls now:

1. New York Jets

Zach Wilson stands onstage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Full list of Jets' picks:

Round 1: No. 2 – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU Round 1: No. 13 (from MIN) – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC Round 2: No. 34 – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss Round 4: No. 107 – Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina Round 5: No. 146 – Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn Round 5: No. 154 – Michael Carter II, S, Duke Round 5: No. 175 (from KC) – Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh Round 6: No. 186 – Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State Round 6: No. 200 – Brandin Echols, CB, Kentucky Round 6: No. 207 (from PIT through MIA and KC) – Jonathan Marshall, DT, Arkansas Not only did the Jets get a new quarterback after the Sam Darnold experiment seemed destined to end in the middle of last season... they actually tried to help him, too. The Bills will face Zach Wilson under center next season along with offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker and receiver Elijah Moore. Vera-Tucker was the third O-lineman taken off the board while Moore, a high second-round pick, was a Round 1 pick according to some, pre-draft. In the sixth round, versatile defender Hamsah Nasirildeen also fell to the Jets.

2. Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle (Alabama). Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Full list of Dolphins' picks:

Round 1: No. 6 (from PHI) – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama Round 1: No. 18 – Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami Round 2: No. 36 (from HOU) – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon Round 2: No. 42 (from NYG) – Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame Round 3: No. 81 – Hunter Long, TE, Boston College Round 7: No. 231 – Larnel Coleman, OT, UMass Round 7: No. 244 (from WFT through LV) – Gerrid Doaks, RB, Cincinnati Round 7: No. 258 The Dolphins were among NFL teams that paired former teammates up again. Receiver Jaylen Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will look to re-capture their chemistry from Alabama. Not the worst idea. The Dolphins did pretty well with their next few picks, too. Jaelan Phillips was called the draft's best pass rusher by some, pre-draft, while Jevon Holland was a borderline first rounder himself. Pairing up tight end Hunter Long with Mike Gesicki might be a problem for the division next year as well.

3. New England Patriots

Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Full list of Patriots' picks:

Round 1: No. 15 – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama Round 2: No. 38 (from CIN) – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama Round 3: No. 96 – Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma Round 4: No. 120 – Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma Round 5: No. 177 – Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan Round 6: No. 188 – Joshua Bledsoe, S, Missouri Round 6: No. 197 – William Sherman, OT, Colorado Round 7: No. 242 – Tre Nixon, WR, UCF Another new quarterback in the division. Mac Jones won't start under center in Week 1 for the Patriots as Cam Newton is still in town, but they got him... and didn't move to do so. He fell to them at No. 15 when he was once thought of as a top-five pick. The Patriots' Day 2 work with Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins was impressive as well. Barmore is potentially a first round talent and the draft's best interior defensive lineman. While the Pats are ranked last in our exercise here, they too had some strong picks at the 2021 draft, particularly near the top.

