Ranking ACC quarterbacks after Week 6
The college football season is six weeks in and before we prepare for what should be another eventful weekend in Week 7, we wanted to take a look at the top quarterbacks in the Atlantic Coast Conference so far.
The general consensus is that Drake Maye is the top draft prospect at quarterback in the conference and after a bit of a slow start in the first couple of games, he’s put together back-to-back impressive performances for the Tar Heels.
Then there are the likes of Jordan Travis and Jack Plummer who have Florida State and Louisville a top the conference with their play. Miami is a bad play away from being unbeaten as well under the play of Tyler Van Dyke.
Let’s take a look at who leads the conference based on passing efficiency from the ACC through the first six weeks of the season.
13. Brennan Armstrong, NC State
Efficiency: 112.5
Stat line: 94-for-160 (58.8%), 1,629 yds., 5 TD, 6 INTs
12. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech
Efficiency: 114.8
Stat line: 67-for-121 (55.4%), 722 yds., 4 TD, 1 INTs
11. Phil Jurkovec, Pitt
Efficiency: 124.6
Stat line: 57-for-112 (50.9%), 818 yds., 6 TD, 3 INTs
10. Riley Leonard, Duke
Efficiency: 129.8
Stat line: 79-for-126 (62.7%), 912 yds., 3 TD, 1 INTs
9. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Efficiency: 135.4
Stat line: 137-for-210 (65.2%), 1,370 yds., 11 TD, 2 INTs
For more on Clemson, check out Clemson Wire.
8. Thomas Castellanos, Boston College
Efficiency: 135.5
Stat line: 87-for-152 (78.2%), 1,143 yds., 10 TD, 5 INTs
7. Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest
Efficiency: 137
Stat line: 92-for-152 (60.5%), 1,150 yds., 9 TD, 5 INTs
6. Garrett Shrader, Syracuse
Efficiency: 142.6
Stat line: 102-for-158 (64.6.8%), 1,272 yds., 8 TD, 5 INTs
5. Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Efficiency: 155.4
Stat line: 119-for-191 (62.3%), 1,631 yds., 16 TD, 6 INTs
4. Jordan Travis, Florida State
Efficiency: 158.8
Stat line: 92-for-145 (63.4%), 1,198 yds., 12 TD, 1 INTs
3. Drake Maye, North Carolina
Efficiency: 158.8
Stat line: 129-for-179 (72.1%), 1,629 yds., 8 TD, 4 INTs
2. Jack Plummer, Louisville
Efficiency: 167.2
Stat line: 103-for-156 (66.0%), 1,551 yds., 12 TD, 6 INTs
1. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
Efficiency: 178.8
Stat line: 98-for-135 (72.6%), 1,330 yds., 12 TD, 4 INTs