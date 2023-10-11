Ranking ACC quarterbacks after Week 6

The college football season is six weeks in and before we prepare for what should be another eventful weekend in Week 7, we wanted to take a look at the top quarterbacks in the Atlantic Coast Conference so far.

The general consensus is that Drake Maye is the top draft prospect at quarterback in the conference and after a bit of a slow start in the first couple of games, he’s put together back-to-back impressive performances for the Tar Heels.

Then there are the likes of Jordan Travis and Jack Plummer who have Florida State and Louisville a top the conference with their play. Miami is a bad play away from being unbeaten as well under the play of Tyler Van Dyke.

Let’s take a look at who leads the conference based on passing efficiency from the ACC through the first six weeks of the season.

13. Brennan Armstrong, NC State

Efficiency: 112.5

Stat line: 94-for-160 (58.8%), 1,629 yds., 5 TD, 6 INTs

Efficiency: 114.8

Stat line: 67-for-121 (55.4%), 722 yds., 4 TD, 1 INTs

11. Phil Jurkovec, Pitt

Efficiency: 124.6

Stat line: 57-for-112 (50.9%), 818 yds., 6 TD, 3 INTs

10. Riley Leonard, Duke

Efficiency: 129.8

Stat line: 79-for-126 (62.7%), 912 yds., 3 TD, 1 INTs

9. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Efficiency: 135.4

Stat line: 137-for-210 (65.2%), 1,370 yds., 11 TD, 2 INTs

Efficiency: 135.5

Stat line: 87-for-152 (78.2%), 1,143 yds., 10 TD, 5 INTs

7. Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest

Efficiency: 137

Stat line: 92-for-152 (60.5%), 1,150 yds., 9 TD, 5 INTs

Efficiency: 142.6

Stat line: 102-for-158 (64.6.8%), 1,272 yds., 8 TD, 5 INTs

Efficiency: 155.4

Stat line: 119-for-191 (62.3%), 1,631 yds., 16 TD, 6 INTs

4. Jordan Travis, Florida State

Efficiency: 158.8

Stat line: 92-for-145 (63.4%), 1,198 yds., 12 TD, 1 INTs

3. Drake Maye, North Carolina

Efficiency: 158.8

Stat line: 129-for-179 (72.1%), 1,629 yds., 8 TD, 4 INTs

2. Jack Plummer, Louisville

Efficiency: 167.2

Stat line: 103-for-156 (66.0%), 1,551 yds., 12 TD, 6 INTs

1. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Efficiency: 178.8

Stat line: 98-for-135 (72.6%), 1,330 yds., 12 TD, 4 INTs

