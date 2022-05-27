Ranking the ACC’s football stadiums based on capacity

Fans make a difference in the outcomes of games in sports, and there is no more apparent evidence of that phenomenon than in college football.

Every Saturday, hundreds of thousands of fans pack themselves in stadiums across the country in hopes that their cheers will aid a team in victory.

For Clemson, the fan involvement on gameday has greatly benefited the team’s success. With the aid of thousands of fans screaming, the Tigers have won their last 34 games in Memorial Stadium dating back to Nov. 12, 2016, when Clemson lost to Pittsburgh.

In total, there are 14 football stadiums in the ACC, one for each team. Seven of the 14 can hold 60,000 or more fans, while two are also home to NFL teams on Sundays.

Just like an army, there is strength in numbers for a fan base, so here’s every football stadium in the ACC ranked based on attendance capacities.

14. Truist Field, Wake Forest

Capacity: 31,500

13. Wallace Wade Stadium, Duke

Capacity: 40,004

12. Alumni Stadium, Boston College

Capacity: 44,500

11. JMA Wireless Dome (previously Carrier Dome), Syracuse

Capacity: 49,057

10. Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina

Capacity: 51,000

9. Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Tech

Capacity: 55,000

8. Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State

Capacity: 58,000

7. Cardinal Stadium, Louisville

Capacity: 60,000

6. Scott Stadium, Virginia

Capacity: 61,500

5. Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Capacity: 65,326

4. Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech

Capacity: 66,233

3. Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Occupancy: 68,400

2. Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida State

Occupancy: 79,560

1. Memorial Stadium, Clemson

Capacity: 81,500

