Ranking the ACC’s football stadiums based on capacity
Fans make a difference in the outcomes of games in sports, and there is no more apparent evidence of that phenomenon than in college football.
Every Saturday, hundreds of thousands of fans pack themselves in stadiums across the country in hopes that their cheers will aid a team in victory.
For Clemson, the fan involvement on gameday has greatly benefited the team’s success. With the aid of thousands of fans screaming, the Tigers have won their last 34 games in Memorial Stadium dating back to Nov. 12, 2016, when Clemson lost to Pittsburgh.
In total, there are 14 football stadiums in the ACC, one for each team. Seven of the 14 can hold 60,000 or more fans, while two are also home to NFL teams on Sundays.
Just like an army, there is strength in numbers for a fan base, so here’s every football stadium in the ACC ranked based on attendance capacities.
14. Truist Field, Wake Forest
Capacity: 31,500
13. Wallace Wade Stadium, Duke
Capacity: 40,004
12. Alumni Stadium, Boston College
Capacity: 44,500
11. JMA Wireless Dome (previously Carrier Dome), Syracuse
Capacity: 49,057
10. Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina
Capacity: 51,000
9. Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Tech
Capacity: 55,000
8. Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State
Capacity: 58,000
7. Cardinal Stadium, Louisville
Capacity: 60,000
6. Scott Stadium, Virginia
Capacity: 61,500
5. Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Capacity: 65,326
4. Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech
Capacity: 66,233
3. Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Occupancy: 68,400
2. Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida State
Occupancy: 79,560
1. Memorial Stadium, Clemson
Capacity: 81,500
