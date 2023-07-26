Ranking all 9 second-year QBs for 2023

Several of the nine quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL draft are in line to start this season while others are working on securing spots on various depth charts. This includes Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Here is our ranking of the nine quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL draft going into the 2023 season.

1 - Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No one expected the last quarterback in the draft to be as good as Brock Purdy was but he really stepped up. Now he just has to get back to form after a brutal elbow injury.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have handed the offense to Desmond Ridder and given him a tremendous running back to go with it. If the offense is tailored to Ridder’s strengths, he has a chance to be very good.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Howell is getting his shot at being the full-time starter with the Commanders and has the potential to be a solid starting quarterback.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Corral might not be able to hold off Bryce Young for long but he’s a very good football player who got dealt a tough hand last season.

Syndication Lansing State Journal

If not for Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe could be the starter for the Patriots and could still be before the season is over if Jones struggles.

Jun 6, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) throws the football during mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Skylar Thompson is a nice athlete in a nice situation as the No. 3 quarterback in Miami.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Steelers actually drafted Oladokun in the seventh round last year but he was a longshot to make the team. Now he will fight for a roster spot with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire