Ranking 9 newest stops on the NFL coaching carousel

Stepping in and stepping up

USAT

There will be nine new head coaches in the NFL in 2022 barring any more changes Time for a look at what teams did well and what teams will likely be back in the market in the next two or three years.

9. Houston Texans: Lovie Smith

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Lovie Smith did a solid job with the Chicago Bears, going 89-87 over nine years. Forty-five of those victories came in four seasons. He was 10-6 in his final season with the Bears and missed a year before going 8-24 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His tenure at Illinois from 2016-2020 was, um, miserable, with a 17-39 mark. So, a coach who has gone 25-63 in his last two head coaching jobs — albeit one was in college — is going to turn around the Houston Texans? Smith best hope they find a way to bring back Deshaun Watson or get a haul in return for the star quarterback.

8. Las Vegas Raiders: Josh McDaniels

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve seen this script before — in Denver — and Josh McDaniels did not have success after leaving the New England Patriots. Older yes. Wiser, not so sure. The Raiders are giving a second chance to a guy who was 11-17 in their division over a year plus from 2009-10. Again, being brilliant around Bill Belichick doesn’t translate into genius without him.

7. Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears needed to fix their offense, not their defense. So, what did they do, go out and hired the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator? Not sure how that equates to helping Justin Fields become better at quarterback.

6. Minnesota Vikings: Kevin O'Connell

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This deal isn’t signed and sealed until after Super Bowl 56. However, everything points to the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator over the last two seasons trying to fix the mediocrity in Minnesota. This won’t be Zac Taylor leaving Sean McVay to mend Cincinnati but O’Connell does have a tremendous amount of work to do.

Story continues

5. New York Giants: Brian Daboll

USAT

Did Josh Allen make Brian Daboll or did Brian Daboll make Josh Allen? We will find that out with the former Bills OC taking over the New York Giants. There is so much broken with Big Blue’s offense that Daboll has a Herculean task. A pair of high first-round picks are a good start but the Giants need to strike gold, not silver or bronze.

4. New Orleans Saints: Dennis Allen

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Allen was 8-28 with the Raiders from 2012 to a piece of 2014. That’s an awful mark and made one wonder if he would get another chance. However, the job he did turning around the New Orleans defense was marvelous. He faces a daunting task with the quarterback quandary in the Big Easy. However, the defensive Allen put together will ease the pressure on the offense. Allen just needs someone who can manage games.

3. Denver Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett

John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Give the Broncos credit for knowing they needed an offensive mind and getting one in Nathaniel Hackett. The Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-21 probably won’t have Aaron Rodgers in Denver but he certainly had a role in the Green Bay great’s success. Whether he can turn average QBs in Denver into above-average is a steep hill. And that doesn’t mean Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock will be answer the bell in 2022.

2, Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The challenge won’t be whether Mike McDaniel is the right guy for the job. The Dolphins finished strong in 2021 and McDaniel simply needs to build on that momentum to give Miami a chance to make the playoffs. That and somehow making sure the politics of the front office don’t capsize the Fish.

1, Jacksonville Jaguars: Doug Pederson

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars get a Super Bowl-winning coach for an organization that has been run like bottom-feeders and played that way. Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles. Would anyone be surprised if Trevor Lawrence makes giant strides in 2022? No. It is going to take time but there is talent in Jacksonville and a year away from the game should have Pederson refreshed and confident.

1

1