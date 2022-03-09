Ranking 9 free agents from the NFC South that should interest the Seahawks

We saved the best for last in our series ranking the top free agent targets from each division around the NFL, at least as far as the Seattle Seahawks are concerned. The NFC South has the deepest group of players that are about to hit the market that also fit Seattle’s roster needs.

That’s especially good because after sending Russell Wilson to the Broncos they’re in need of a new starting-caliber quarterback – and there are two interesting names to watch here. These are the top nine free agents coming from the NFC South this year that should interest the Seahawks.

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore (31)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

A farewell tour for Richard Sherman is a nice thought, but a better option to sign at cornerback would be Gilmore (6-foot-1, 202 pounds), especially given the schematic changes that are coming on defense this year. Last season with the Panthers Gilmore only played nine games. However, when he’s healthy he’s one of the finest man-coverage defenders in the sport. Gilmore is a former Defensive Player of the Year winner and would help shift Seattle’s defense to a more man-heavy and “less-zoney” philosophy under new coordinator Clint Hurtt. For what it’s worth Sherman believes Gilmore will either sign with the Seahawks or the Niners. In 132 career games he’s totaled 27 interceptions.

Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh (35)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This free agent class has several intriguing veteran interior pass rushers. That group includes Akiem Hicks, Calais Campbell and Ndamukong Suh (6-foot-4, 313 pounds), who’s still going strong after having played an incredible 191 regular season games in the NFL. Over the last two years in Tampa he’s totaled 12 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 19 pressures and 16 tackles for a loss. While Suh is admittedly past his prime, it’s hard to match that level of disruption from the inside.

Update: As part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with the Broncos, the Seahawks are getting the supremely underrated veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris from Denver. This makes Suh and the other interior linemen we’ve ranked like Akiem Hicks and Calais Campbell unlikely targets and less of a priority.

Story continues

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (30)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Scoring an upgrade at the center position should be a key goal for the Seahawks this offseason. It’s possible they’ll look to the draft to fill this need, but based on their history with offensive line prospects finding a reliable veteran in free agency is probably the way to go. Jensen (6-foot-4, 319 pounds) is the most accomplished in this class. He has 100 games’ worth of experience to go with a Super Bowl victory.

Falcons RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (30)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

If the best ability truly is availability, Patterson (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) might be a worthy league MVP. After cutting his teeth as the game’s best kick returner with the Vikings, his career has found a second life as a spectacular dual-threat receiver and runner. This past season with the Falcons he posted over 1,100 yards and scored 11 touchdowns from scrimmage. He added another 434 yards on 18 kickoff returns.

Buccaneers EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul (33)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Another aging pass rusher from the Buccaners who’s worth an extended look is Pierre-Paul (6-foot-5, 275 pounds). Make all the jokes that you want, the incident doesn’t seem to have slowed JPP down when it comes to getting to the quarterback. Pierre-Paul was somewhat limited by injuries this past season and only played 12 games but before that he posted at least 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits per year with Tampa. He can be every bit as destructive as top FAs like Von Miller and Chandler Jones and might not cost as much.

Panthers EDGE Haason Reddick (27)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While it doesn’t disqualify them from consideration, the high profile pass rushers in this free agent class are mostly on the wrong side of 30. It would be better for Seattle to target a younger option who can make an impact right away and for several years into the future. Reddick (6-foot-1, 235 pounds) seems to have been misused by Arizona early in his career as an inside linebacker. Since moving out onto the edge two seasons ago, he’s totaled 23.5 sacks, 34 quarterback hits and 67 pressures. Reddick’s age might make him worth putting ahead of guys like Miller and Jones.

Saints OT Terron Armstead (30)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Armstead (6-foot-5, 304 pounds), is arguably the best left tackle in the league outside of Trent Williams. He is a model of consistency in pass protection who hasn’t posted a PFF pass blocking grade lower than 81.6 since the 2014 season. The Wilson trade and the Bobby Wagner cut make it more likely left tackle Duane Brown will decide to retire or be compelled to by a low-ball offer from Seattle. If that happens, Armstead (who’s six years younger) would actually qualify as an upgrade at this position.

Panthers QB Cam Newton (32)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

After Russell Wilson got injured in Week 5 Carroll confirmed the team had multiple conversations with Cam Newton, so we know he was at least on their mind as a backup option. In the wake of the trade sending Wilson to the Broncos, Newton should be an even more popular option to sign. While Cam’s game is a far cry from when he won league MVP back in 2015, he’s still one of the league’s best rushing quarterbacks and it’ll be virtually impossible for any other backup in the NFL to claim they’re a better athlete, including Geno Smith.

Saints QB Jameis Winston (28)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

As long as they’re searching for a potential Russell Wilson successor, the Seahawks should be shooting for the No. 1 option on the market. Winston (6-foot-4, 231 pounds) managed to beat Seattle this past season and before his ACL injury he showed that he can cut down on his famously-high turnover rate. In seven starts Winston went 5-2, posting 14 touchdowns to go with just three interceptions.

Be sure to also check out our free agent lists for the NFC West, AFC West, NFC North, AFC North, NFC East, AFC East and AFC South.

1

1

1

1

1

1