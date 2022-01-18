Ranking 9 free agent EDGE rushers who can help the Seahawks pass rush most
The Seahawks are expected to fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. as well as defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.
As a whole, Seattle defended the run extremely well this season and generally played tight coverage on the back end. However, one big reason why this group struggled to get off the field so much and gave up so many yards was the lack of a pass rush. The team finished the year with just 34 sacks and ranked No. 30 in PFF’s pass rush grade. Getting a more creative defensive playcaller who likes to dial up pressures might help, but this unit still needs more firepower in the trenches to get their sack numbers up.
Fortunately, this year’s free agent class is extremely deep along the edge. Here are nine of the top edge rushers who are about to hit the market that could help boost the Seahawks’ pass rush most.
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney
97 games, 41 sacks, 105 QB hits, 86 TFL
Titans OLB Harold Landry
64 games, 31 sacks, 66 QB hits, 41 TFL
Eagles DE Derek Barnett
64 games, 21.5 sacks, 76 QB hits, 36 TFL
Chiefs OLB Melvin Ingram
128 games, 51 sacks, 119 QB hits, 74 TFL
Panthers OLB Haason Reddick
80 games, 31 sacks, 50 QB hits, 45 TFL
Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah
83 games, 36 sacks, 85 QB hits, 37 TFL
Cowboys DE Randy Gregory
50 games, 16.5 sacks, 52 QB hits, 19 TFL
Rams OLB Von Miller
150 games, 115.5 sacks, 234 QB hits, 154 TFL
Cardinals DE Chandler Jones
139 games, 107.5 sacks, 195 QB hits, 118 TFL
