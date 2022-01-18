Ranking 9 free agent EDGE rushers who can help the Seahawks pass rush most

The Seahawks are expected to fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. as well as defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.

As a whole, Seattle defended the run extremely well this season and generally played tight coverage on the back end. However, one big reason why this group struggled to get off the field so much and gave up so many yards was the lack of a pass rush. The team finished the year with just 34 sacks and ranked No. 30 in PFF’s pass rush grade. Getting a more creative defensive playcaller who likes to dial up pressures might help, but this unit still needs more firepower in the trenches to get their sack numbers up.

Fortunately, this year’s free agent class is extremely deep along the edge. Here are nine of the top edge rushers who are about to hit the market that could help boost the Seahawks’ pass rush most.

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

97 games, 41 sacks, 105 QB hits, 86 TFL

Titans OLB Harold Landry

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

64 games, 31 sacks, 66 QB hits, 41 TFL

Eagles DE Derek Barnett

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

64 games, 21.5 sacks, 76 QB hits, 36 TFL

Chiefs OLB Melvin Ingram

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

128 games, 51 sacks, 119 QB hits, 74 TFL

Panthers OLB Haason Reddick

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

80 games, 31 sacks, 50 QB hits, 45 TFL

Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah

BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST

83 games, 36 sacks, 85 QB hits, 37 TFL

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

50 games, 16.5 sacks, 52 QB hits, 19 TFL

Rams OLB Von Miller

(AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

150 games, 115.5 sacks, 234 QB hits, 154 TFL

Cardinals DE Chandler Jones

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

139 games, 107.5 sacks, 195 QB hits, 118 TFL

[listicle id=82243]

1

1

1

1

1

1