Ranking all 8 NFL divisions by Forbes’ financial team evaluations

Billions of reasons

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL team valuations are out from Forbes. We’re going to take a different kind of look at what each team is worth. How do the 8 NFL divisions stack up regarding what they are collectively worth?

Here’s the breakdown…

8. NFC South

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

(15) Atlanta Falcons: $4.7 billion.

(24) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $4.2 billion.

(26) Carolina Panthers: $4.1 billion.

(27) New Orleans Saints: $4.08 billion.

Total: $17.08 billion.

7. AFC North

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

(17) Baltimore Ravens: $4.63 billion.

(18) Pittsburgh Steelers: $4.63 billion.

(19) Cleveland Browns $4.62 billion.

(32) Cincinnati Bengals: $3.5 billion

Total: $17.38 billion.

6. AFC South

(USAT)

(12) Houston Texans: $5.5 billion.

(21) Tennessee Titans $4.4 billion.

(22) Indianapolis Colts: $4.35 billion.

(28) Jacksonville Jaguars: $4 billion.

Total: $18.25 billion.

5. AFC West

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

(6) Las Vegas Raiders: $6.2 billion.

(13) Denver Broncos: $5.1 billion.

(23) Kansas City Chiefs: $4.3 billion.

(25) Los Angeles Chargers: $4.15 billion.

Total: $19.75 billion.

4. NFC North

(USAT)



(5) Chicago Bears: $6.3 billion.

(16) Minnesota Vikings: $4.65 billion.

(20) Green Bay Packers: $4.6 billion.

(31) Detroit Lions: $4.6 billion.

Total: $20.15 billion

3. NFC West

(USAT)

(3) Los Angeles Rams: $6.9 billion.

(9) San Francisco 49ers: $6 billion.

(14) Seattle Seahawks: $5 million.

(29) Arizona Cardinals: $3.8 billion

Total: $21.7 billion.

2. AFC East

(Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports)

(2) New England Patriots: $7 billion.

(7) New York Jets: $6.1 billion.

(11) Miami Dolphins: $5.7 billion.

(30) Buffalo Bills $3.7 billion.

Total: $22.5 billion.

1. NFC East

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(1) Cowboys: $9 billion.

(4) Giants: $6.8 billion.

(8) Commanders $6.05 billion.

(10) Philadelphia Eagles $5.8 billion

Total: $22.65 billion.

Story originally appeared on List Wire