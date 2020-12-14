Ranking 8 MLB fan suggestions for a new Cleveland Indians name. 8, Cleveland Midges, It’s a pipe dream, but it would be really fun to have the bugs that won Cleveland a playoff game be the team name. 7, Cleveland Rocks, Love the reference to the song, but not sure it’s THAT good of a nickname. Sounds more like a minor league team. 6, Cleveland Rockers, Slightly better than Cleveland Rocks, maybe? Also a nod to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and such.