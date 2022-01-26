Ranking 8 free agent QBs who could backup Russell Wilson in 2022

The Seahawks still have one of the top starting quarterbacks in the NFL in Russell Wilson. Even if his performance over the last two seasons hasn’t been up to his usual high standard, Wilson remains a top-10 QB at worst. However, their backup situation is shaky with Geno Smith’s contract expiring and his recent DUI arrest hanging over him.

Recently, Pro Football Focus ranked Seattle No. 19 in the league when it comes to need at this position. With that in mind, let’s take a look at eight QBs who are about to become free agents that could backup Wilson best.

Sean Mannion - 29 years old

We begin with Mannion, who at least offers familiarity with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s system. Mannion spent time with the Seahawks during the preseason but eventually lost his third-stringer job to Jake Luton, followed by Jacob Eason. He started one game for the Vikings this season and lost, bringing his career total to 0-3. Mannion should only be considered if Wilson gets injured and their first QB2 choice flunks out.

Marcus Mariota - 28 years old

Mariota has far more experience as a starter compared to Mannion and he’s 29-32 in his career. However, the results aren’t a whole lot better. The former Titans No. 2 overall draft pick has a penchant for turnovers and at this point in his career he’s really only viable as a red zone rushing threat. Still, Mariota’s athleticism makes it hard to completely write him off.

Tyrod Taylor - 32 years old

You’d be hard-pressed to find an NFL player with worse luck than Taylor, who keeps getting shafted out of opportunities by injuries and organizational incompetence. Taylor is still pretty decent when he’s on the field, though. If nothing else, he takes care of the ball and gives his teams a chance to win. Taylor went 2-4 with the Texans this season and is 26-25-1 in his career.

Geno Smith - 31 years old

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Smith has been a capable and competent backup for Russell Wilson the last three years now. During his brief stint as a starter Smith’s limitations were clear but he also demonstrated a strong command of the offense. If it were only a football question then Geno would probably be the best realistic backup option, but his off-field issues are a concern.

Teddy Bridgewater - 29 years old

Bridgewater is another snake-bitten quarterback who can’t seem to find his place in the league despite having genuine ability. Teddy posted respectable numbers in Denver this year, going 7-7 and posting 18 touchdown passes to go with seven interceptions. Bridgewater’s general play-it-safe and conservative instincts would probably mesh well with Pete Carroll’s ball control philosophy, if nothing else.

Ryan Fitzpatrick - 39 years old

Since he entered the NFL in 2005, Fitzpatrick has suited up for nine different teams. He only lasted one game in Washington before a season-ending hip injury, though. Fitzpatrick is on the opposite end of the spectrum compared to Bridgewater’s game. He’s not afraid to take risks and throw the ball down the field. Those fearless instincts have resulted in 223 career touchdowns but also 169 interceptions.

Cam Newton - 32 years old

Newton is far from the remarkable MVP-level athlete that he used to be. However, he’s still one of the game’s most effective rushing quarterbacks. Cam totaled 230 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this season in Carolina on just 47 attempts. His accuracy is a question mark but when he gets into a rhythm Newton can be as dangerous as any quarterback.

Jameis Winston - 28 years old

Winston stands out on this list as the only true starter in the bunch. Before his season-ending knee injury he was playing the best ball of his career for the Saints. Winston had 14 touchdowns to go with just three picks – suggesting his turnover issues are fixable with the right coaching. He’s also still a capable rushing threat. Assuming the Saints can’t dig out of their salary cap conundrum and re-sign him, Winston will either make for an average starter or the league’s best backup in 2022.

