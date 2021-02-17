Ranking 7 potential 2021 contenders around the NFL that could use Kawann Short

The Carolina Panthers released Kawann Short yesterday. He hasn’t played much since 2018 due to multiple season-ending shoulder injuries, but when he was healthy Short was one of the NFL’s most underrated defensive tackles and we’re willing to bet that he could be an impactful defender again.

Hopefully Short will get to sign with a team that gives him a legitimate chance to win a championship. As it happens, there are several potential 2021 contenders who could use some help at this spot, or just an extra shot in the arm defensively to get over the top. Let’s rank seven of them.

The Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders (8-8) already have the pieces on offense to be a Wild-Card playoff team. However, defensively this has been one of the league's worst teams since they traded Khalil Mack to the Bears. Drafting Maxx Crosby helped - he led Las Vegas this season with seven sacks. Nobody else had more than three, though and their top defensive tackle (Johnathan Abram) is about to become a free agent. Adding Short to the mix would be a massive boost for Jon Gruden's interior rotation. That said, it's tough to see these Raiders winning the AFC West any time in the next decade considering the competition. Other teams will give Short a much better chance to win a ring.

The Chicago Bears

Speaking of Mack and the Bears (8-8), this franchise is exactly where it's been for over 30 years: one high-quality quarterback away from being truly dangerous. Tht's why trading for Carson Wentz is a gamble they should probably take, even as horrendous as his 2020 season was. On the other side of the ball, Chicago's defense isn't quite what it was under Vic Fangio but it's still lethal. The awesome Akiem Hicks and the solid Bilal Nichols are slated to start on their interior. However, there's no depth behind them with most of their other DTs about to hit the market. This would be a bit of a homecoming for Short, who is from nearby East Chicago, Indiana. He could add a critical depth piece for an already powerful front seven. These Bears have a similar problem as the Raiders, though. As long as Aaron Rodgers (who just won another MVP award at 37) is around up north it's difficult to imagine them winning a division title, making a path to the Super Bowl complicated to say the least.

The Dallas Cowboys

Dallas (6-10) certainly has the easiest path to the postseason based on the strength of their division opponents right now. Washington won the NFC East this year under Ron Rivera with a 7-9 record. It's not hard at all to imagine a healthy Dak Prescott and a resurgent Ezekiel Elliott leading the 'Boys past them in 2021 and into the playoffs. The Cowboys have also shown interest in former Carolina interior linemen in the past. Neither worked out due to injuries (a prevalent theme) but they signed both Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy last year. If they like what's in the water in Carolina then Short makes even more sense to rebuild their iDL. That said, Short might want to avoid hitching his Super Bowl hopes to a team coached by Mike McCarthy.

The Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks started the 2020 season on a tear, beginning the year 5-0. Russell Wilson would have won MVP if he'd continued that early pace but he eventually fell back down to earth once defenses adjusted. Seattle was exposed by an early-December loss to the Giants, finished the season 12-4, then predictably lost to the Rams in the first round. This remains a dangerous team that can make a serious postseason push if they add the right pieces though, and their defense improved a great deal in the second half of the season. A large part of that was a deadline trade for Carlos Dunlap, who posted five sacks in eight games. Acquiring another good DL like Short to put next to Poona Ford is a smart idea to continue improving this unit. On the downside, Pete Carroll's old-fashioned ideas might be an obstacle to another title.

The Cleveland Browns

The Seahawks' best days are likely behind them. Meanwhile, the Browns (11-5) are on the upswing. They just won a playoff game for the first time since 1994, pushed the Chiefs to the brink and have a sharp young coach in Kevin Stefanski (38) who understands how to compete in the modern NFL. The Browns are also stacked with young talent on both sides of the ball. Offensively they were deep enough to sustain the loss of their best wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. - who played just seven games. Defensively, they have an excellent secondary and several studs up front in Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson and the underrated Adrian Clayborn. However, they could lose both Olivier Vernon and Larry Ogunjobi to free agency, potentially opening up a spot for Short.

The Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's window might only last until Aaron Rodgers decides to retire. Based on what we just saw, he still has a lot of good football left in him, though. They also have a sharp young coach in Matt LaFleur (41), which should make this an attractive destination for any free agent. In Short's case, it also offers the opportunity to line up next to another one of the NFL's most underrated defensive linemen in Kenny Clark, who has managed 18.5 sacks in his career despite frequently drawing double teams. Pairing a defender like Short with Clark would make it more difficult for opponents to contain Green Bay's interior pass rush and they also have to contend with Za'Darius Smith on the edge. The Packers (13-3) are achingly close to another title - signing Short might just be enough to put them over the top in the NFC.

The Buffalo Bills

All dogs go to heaven and all Panthers defensive linemen eventually wind up with the Bills, who finished 13-3 last season. They have already picked up several of Short's former teammates, including Star Lotulelei, Vernon Butler and Mario Addison. It's not just a Carolina North joke waiting to happen, either. Buffalo could actually use a defender like Short right now. As of yet, Ed Oliver has not lived up to the hype he had coming into the 2019 NFL draft. Signing Short would give the Bills a short-term upgrade at DT and give Oliver more time to develop on the bench. This is a balanced contender, too. Josh Allen's stunning rise in 2020 may be unequaled in NFL history as far as QB improvement in one year. We have him ranked No. 4 at QB behind only Deshaun Watson, Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. The addition of Stefon Diggs certainly helped, but Allen looks to be an elite talent for a long time, giving Buffalo a championship window no team outside Kansas City or Baltimore can match. The Bills offer Short the best combination of fit, familiarity, playing time and a chance to win a ring. Make it happen, Mr. Beane. [vertical-gallery id=633866]

