Ranking the 7 most important Steelers to get extensions in 2022

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 offseason is going to be very busy. Significant turnover among coaches and front office as well as a brand new starting quarterback. But an underrated piece of business this offseason will be figuring out which pending 2023 free agents will get contract extensions. Here is our ranking of the seven most important guys to get locked up for the future.

1-S Minkah Fitzpatrick

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

2-WR Diontae Johnson

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

3-K Chris Boswell

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

4-CB Cameron Sutton

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

5-DL Stephon Tuitt

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

6-OT Zach Banner

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

7-LB Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

