Ranking 7 free agents that could improve the Seahawks offensive line most

The Seattle Seahawks have a good group of personnel on offense. Their quarterback is one of the NFL’s best when he’s on his A-game, they have one of the top wide receiver combos in the league and their backfield will look pretty strong if both Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson return.

The greatest weakness of this group – as it has been throughout the Pete Carroll era – is the offensive line. Seattle has a quality pair of starting guards in Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis and decent depth behind them. However, their franchise left tackle is about to hit the market and they have more questions than answers at both center and right tackle.

Good news: the team is flush with cap space, so they can afford to sign proven veterans rather than roll the dice in the draft – a good idea considering their history with OL prospects. With an assist from Pro Football Focus’ 2021 player grades, here are seven of the top free agents in this class who could help maintain/improve their offensive line most.

Seahawks LT Duane Brown (6-foot-4, 315 pounds)

NFL experience: 203 games, 203 starts, four Pro Bowls

Duane Brown (36) has been one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen for a decade and a half now. While he’s finally beginning to show signs of inconsistency that will lead to an inevitable decline, Brown is still significantly better than your average pro left tackle and should be for at least another season or two. Brown seems to be amenable to signing another one-year deal, as well. Unless they’re aiming to hit a home run on the first day of free agency, Brown makes the most sense at this spot.

Brown 2021 grades: 72.0 overall (69.9 pass blocking, 70.5 run blocking)

Jets RT Morgan Moses (6-foot-6, 318 pounds)

NFL experience: 121 games, 113 starts

The Seahawks probably should have picked Morgan Moses (30) instead of Justin Britt back in the 2014 NFL draft. They have a chance to correct that mistake by signing Moses now. He’d be a significant upgrade over Seattle’s current right tackles in Jake Curhan and Brandon Shell, who’s also about to become a free agent. Here’s how their Pro Football Focus grades compare from this season.

Moses 2021 grades: 70.9 (65.7 pass blocking, 74.7 run blocking)

Curhan 2021 grades: 54.1 (37.2 pass blocking, 62.2 run blocking)

Shell 2021 grades: 67.7 (60.4 pass blocking, 70.7 run blocking)

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (6-foot-4, 319 pounds)

NFL experience: 100 games, 90 starts, one Pro Bowl (2021)

If this team is going to get back any time soon, they’ll need more Super Bowl experience on their roster. Ryan Jensen (30) has been the leader of Tampa’s offensive line for five years and has some of the nastiness that this Seattle unit has been missing for too long. Signing Jensen could lead to a significant boost in interior pass protection.

Jensen 2021 grades: 70.8 (61.7 pass blocking, 77.5 run blocking)

Pocic 2021 grades: 68.0 (43.8 pass blocking, 77.1 run blocking)

Fuller 2021 grades: 46.5 (31.3 pass blocking, 53.6 run blocking)

Rams C Brian Allen (6-foot-2, 303 pounds)

NFL experience: 38 games, 25 starts

Allen (26) is four years younger than Jensen, which means he could be the answer to Seattle’s long-standing issues at center since the regrettable Max Unger trade. He graded far better than either Ethan Pocic or Kyle Fuller (both 2022 free agents) did this season and offers familiarity with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s concepts. Signing Allen would also mean stealing a significant offensive piece from a division rival.

Allen 2021 grades: 80.1 (63.5 pass blocking, 87.4 run blocking)

Pocic 2021 grades: 68.0 (43.8 pass blocking, 77.1 run blocking)

Fuller 2021 grades: 46.5 (31.3 pass blocking, 53.6 run blocking)

Saints LT Terron Armstead (6-foot-5, 304 pounds)

NFL experience: 97 games, 93 starts, three Pro Bowls

Where this offensive line needs to improve most is in pass protection and few do it better than Terron Armstead (30). The Saints would be nuts to let him go, but they’re in a massive hole when it comes to the 2022 salary cap and they won’t be able to keep everybody. Duane Brown’s familiarity makes him a more logical choice. However, nobody is more qualified to guard Russell Wilson’s left flank in this class than Armstead.

Armstead 2021 grades: 76.6 (85.6 pass blocking, 65.3 run blocking)

Brown 2021 grades: 72.0 (69.9 pass blocking, 70.5 run blocking)

Patriots RT Trent Brown (6-foot-8, 380 pounds)

NFL experience: 72 games, 69 starts, one Pro Bowl

Trent Brown is a massive physical specimen who drawfs other very large athletes every time he steps onto the field. Simply put, his natural power and length help make him one of the toughest linemen to get past in football. Brown also has just the right mix of youth (he’s 28 years old) and experience, plus the bonus ability to play left tackle in a pinch.

Brown 2021 grades: 78.3 (81.2 pass blocking, 71.6 run blocking)

Curhan 2021 grades: 54.1 (37.2 pass blocking, 62.2 run blocking)

Shell 2021 grades: 67.7 (60.4 pass blocking, 70.7 run blocking)

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Jr. (6-foot-8, 363 pounds)

NFL experience: 64 games, 58 starts, two Pro Bowls

Orlando Brown Jr. is another big dude who dominates quality pass rushers and run defenders at the line of scrimmage. He spent the first two seasons of his career at right tackle and hasn’t dropped off a bit since switching over to the left side. Terron Armstead and Duane Brown might be better, but Brown’s age (he’s just 25 years old) compared to the other candidates makes him the most appealing option in this group.

Orlando Brown 2021 grades: 75.1 (75.9 pass blocking, 66.8 run blocking)

Armstead 2021 grades: 76.6 (85.6 pass blocking, 65.3 run blocking)

Duane Brown 2021 grades: 72.0 (69.9 pass blocking, 70.5 run blocking)

