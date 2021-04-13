Ranking the 7 Falcons players with the most to prove in 2021

When an NFL team hires a new general manager and head coach, it almost always means the roster is about to undergo a serious makeover. These pending changes can create a feeling of uncertainty for returning players, as they don’t know whether or not the new regime will view them as a fit.

The Falcons hired head coach Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot to replace Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff, and several players will need a good showing this season to stay in Atlanta beyond 2021. These seven Falcons have the most to prove this year.

Defensive Lineman: Marlon Davidson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Reason: All rookies were at a disadvantage in 2020 due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but Davidson landed on the COVID reserve and never really caught a break due to lingering injuries. When he did get some playing time later in the season, Davidson flashed the potential many loved about him coming out of Auburn. The former second-round pick is likely to play a defensive end position in Dean Pees' 3-4 base sets. Since the Falcons don't have much depth at the position, and with an incoming draft class that's short on high-end defensive line talent, Davidson should get some good reps this season.

Cornerback: Isaiah Oliver

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reason: Oliver has been much maligned over the past two seasons, but in his defense, the team has done a dreadful job of putting him in a position to succeed. Atlanta has gotten a lack of pressure up front, suffered a barrage of injuries in the secondary, and there wasn't enough depth on the roster to let Oliver develop. Cornerback is traditionally one of the hardest positions for college players to transition to the NFL. Oliver has not yet lived up to his second-round draft status, but if Atlanta doesn't take a corner early, he could get one final chance to prove he can play a prominent role on defense. Will he make the most of it?

Wide Receiver: Julio Jones

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Reason: Julio Jones spoiled the league with his greatness for a decade, but he was banged up with a severe hamstring injury that kept him out the final four games in 2021. The All-Pro wideout's contract is huge and the team is short on cash. It would be hard to move Jones, who when healthy, is easily still a top-10 receiver in the NFL despite finishing with less than 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in seven years. Like Ryan, 2021 presents a great opportunity for Jones to re-establish himself as one of the league's premier receivers.

Interior Offensive Lineman: Matt Hennessy

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reason: Hennessy was taken to eventually be All-Pro center Alex Mack's successor, and with Mack signing in San Francisco, that time has come. A third-round pick out of Temple in 2020, Hennessy split some reps with James Carpenter at left guard before ultimately losing the position battle to the veteran. You can't ask for a much better situation than learning for a year behind Mack -- a Hall of Fame-caliber center, and it should give Hennessy an advantage going forward. The Falcons released Carpenter, so there are two open spots on the interior of the offensive line and Hennessy is a lock for one of them.

Tight End: Hayden Hurst

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reason: Hurst had a breakout season in 2020, recording career highs in all relevant receiving statistics following his trade to Atlanta. The former first-round pick may not be getting his fifth-year option picked up, and therefore entering a de facto contract year. Plus, with Florida's Kyle Pitts becoming a trendy pick for the Falcons in mock drafts, Hurst's days could be numbered if he doesn't prove he can replicate last season's success. He could potentially thrive in Arthur Smith's offense, so don't write him off just yet.

Linebacker: Dante Fowler Jr.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Reason: Fowler was a flop in year one of the monster contract he signed prior to last season. After taking a pay cut a few weeks ago, Fowler essentially turned 2021 into a contract year. His restructured deal has no guaranteed money in 2021, when he's set to make just $4.6 million. In Dean Pees' system, Fowler is likely to play an outside linebacker role that should better suit his skill set as a pass rusher. With a bounce-back year, Fowler could return to the team's good graces and potentially earn himself a long-term extension, or a more lucrative deal with another team when he hits free agency again.

Quarterback: Matt Ryan

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reason: Ryan is 35 years old, and despite that being relatively young in quarterback years, people talk about him likes if he's 55. Atlanta having a top-five draft pick in what looks to be a loaded quarterback class is causing many to prematurely write off the former MVP QB. Falcons first-time head coach Arthur Smith had his choice of teams, but likely chose Atlanta due to Ryan's presence and the stability that comes with it. Playing in a scheme more geared towards play-action passing and pre-snap motion, Ryan could quickly remind those around the league that he's one of the most consistent, statistically prolific passers in NFL history.

1

1

1

1