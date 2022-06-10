Ranking the 7 biggest Eagles additions this offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles added several big-named, and dynamic players to the roster via free agency, the draft, and one huge trade.

After inking Jason Kelce to a one-year deal, Philadelphia struck early in free agency, landing pass rusher Haason Reddick on a three-year, $45 million deal.

After Reddick, Zach Pascal joined the club, followed by Kyzir White, and then the NFL draft, where Philadelphia traded a 2022 first-round pick (No. 15 overall), a 2022 fourth-round pick (No. 124 overall), and two 2022 fifth-round picks (Nos. 162 and 166 overall) to Houston for a 2022 first-round pick (No. 13 overall).

After drafting Jordan Davis, the Eagles traded a 2022 first-round pick (No. 18 overall) and a 2022 third-round pick (No. 101 overall) to Tennessee for WR A.J. Brown.

Then in mid-May, Philadelphia put the cherry on top by signing James Bradberry to a one-year deal after the Giants were forced to release their star cornerback.

With the team on a break until training camp, here is a ranking of the seven biggest additions this offseason.

Haason Reddick, LB

Haason Reddick

(Courier-Post photo / USA TODAY Network)

A.J. Brown is the biggest acquisition from a name standpoint, but Reddick is a weapon that fills a huge void for Philadelphia and he’ll take their pass rush to the next level on Day One.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon can rush Reddick from several levels, while still having talented linebackers and edge rushers on the field to complement his skill set.

After watching several high-profile quarterbacks complete over 80% of their passes last season, Reddick’s arrival will likely drop those percentages significantly.

A.J. Brown, WR

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Brown brings a presence to the offense from a physicality standpoint and he’ll immediately make DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins that much more explosive. His immediate connection to quarterback Jalen Hurts can’t be understated either.

Nakobe Dean, LB

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Dean is a natural leader and has been seeing time at both the WILL and middle linebacker spots.

Story continues

Jonathan Gannon has been impressed with Dean’s football acumen and he could end up being the defensive play-caller by Week 1.

James Bradberry, CB

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Bradberry and Darius Slay give the Eagles two of the top-25 cornerbacks in football, and he’ll immediately flourish in Jonathan Gannon’s heavy zone scheme.

Jordan Davis, DT

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The massive defensive tackle doesn’t face the pressures of having to deliver on Day one, but he’ll be a key figure in the Eagles’ run defense, and Jonathan Gannon envisions Davis being a stout pass rusher as well.

Kyzir White, LB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A talented middle linebacker with the Chargers, White brings an added dimension of athleticism to the Eagles’ linebacker corps, and he could team with Nakobe Dean to make Philadelphia’s front-7 difficult to contain.

Zach Pascal, WR



Indianapolis Colts Versus Las Vegas Raiders On Sunday Jan 2 2022 At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis

A talented wideout who’s familiar with what Nick Sirianni expects on the outside, Pascal gives Philadelphia another smooth operator that can make things happen out of the slot.

Pascal ensures that the Eagles will have more than enough quality depth at wide receiver and he’s familiar with making plays in the clutch.

Over/Under: How many games will Eagles win in '22-23?

[pickup_prop id=”24458″>

1

1

1

1