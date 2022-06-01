Ranking the 7 biggest Cowboys additions this offseason

No, the Dallas Cowboys weren’t big spenders when it came to free agency. Yes, the Dallas Cowboys saw more talent leave the roster than join it. However neither of these facts is going to change the schedule in front of the organization or the players on the roster desire to win ball games. The Cowboys are clearly hoping for the magical addition-by-subtraction mantra to take hold, but they still should like the talent that was brought in to stabilize things.

Here’s a look at the seven best additions from the offseason.

WR James Washington

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Washington isn’t a one-for-one replacement for Amari Cooper, not even close. However he is the type of flyer free-agency addition who could be much greater than what’s expected. Wide receivers tend to ascend in their second and third season but Washington had a malfunctioning QB position during those seasons.

DT John Ridgeway

The Cowboys don’t believe in investing high-pedigree money or draft picks at the nose tackle position, but Ridgeway feels like a steal in the fifth round. The Arkansas product is already a fan favorite and his film says that he can be the early-down warrior who can help put the defense in pin-ears-back mode.

DE Dante Fowler, Jr.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Cowboys screwed up the Randy Gregory contract situation, but did okay by signing Fowler, who has experience with Dan Quinn and has some skins on the wall with a double-digit sack season on his resume. Dallas is banking on bludgeoning offensive tackles with a heavy rotation and Fowler will get plenty of opportunities.

K Jonathan Garibay

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Can I kick it? Garibay has some clutch kicks and long boots in his time at Texas Tech. He’s being asked to replace inconsistency, so if he doesn’t feel like the moment is too big for him, he has a chance to stabilize a position that hasn’t been a plus for the club in years.

DE Sam Williams

The other major addition to the edge rotation, Williams caught the eye of Quinn early in the draft process and the Cowboys locked on to the Ole Miss product. Reports have had him showing himself to be ready for a sizable role so far in the offseason, but training camp, joint practices and the preseason will be the true test.

Story continues

WR Jalen Tolbert

Washington was the protection signing, but the Cowboys hope to replace Cooper in their three-headed receiving monster with the South Alabama product. The question is how quickly he can acclimate to the physicality of the pro game after coming from a less-tested program.

OG Tyler Smith

The Cowboys shocked a ton of their fans when they selected the Tulsa tackle, but all signs point to him being the starting left guard once the games matter. Smith has a mean streak and the requisite athleticism to be a future monster, the question is how long it will take to ascend. The brass hopes he’s a fixture on the offensive line, and in the Pro Bowl, for the next decade.

[pickup_prop id=”24384″>

1

1