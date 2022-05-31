Ranking the 7 best RBs in the NFL for 2022

In 2021, the Pittsburgh Steelers spent a first-round pick on running back Najee Harris. Harris put together a solid rookie campaign and is working hard this offseason to improve even more. The Steelers have also put significant resources into improving the offensive line, which should make Harris even better.

How does Harris stack up against the rest of the NFL? Here are our top seven running backs for the upcoming season. Does Harris make the cut?

1-Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Star

Jonathan Taylor is the class of the NFL at running back. All the power of Derrick Henry with elite speed.

2-Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry finished ninth in the NFL in rushing yards in 2021 despite missing half of the season with an injury. Practically unstoppable, a case could be made for him to be No. 1.

3-Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Dalvin Cook is the focal point of the Vikings offense and can simply take over games with his elusiveness and explosion.

4-Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Bengals Joe Mixon is a true do-it-all back and part of the most explosive offense in the AFC.

5-Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb should have a huge season with the addition of Deshaun Watson at quarterback. A perfect blend of speed and power.

6-Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With the improvements the Steelers made on the offensive line, Harris should have an easier time topping his 1,200 rushing yards from last season.

7-Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If I can confident that Christian McCaffrey could stay healthy for a full season, he’d get a bump on this list.

