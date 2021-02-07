Ranking 7 best plays in Steelers Super Bowl history

Bradshaw to Stallworth

Steelers vs. Rams, 1979 Super Bowl

On a 3rd-and-8 Terry Bradshaw threw a perfect spiral to John Stallworth, who collected the pass for a 73-yard touchdown play. The score gave Pittsburgh a lead -- 24-19 -- they would never relinquish.

Lynn Swann levitating leap

Steelers vs. Cowboys, 1975 Super Bowl

Pinned deep in their own end zone, Bradshaw launched a 53-yard pass to old reliable Swann. Swann lept in the air to catch the ball and a Dallas defender got his hands in to attempt to break it up. The ball was juggled and, showing tremendous concentration, Swann came down with it. To this day, it's one of the greatest catches in NFL history.

The Pittsburgh Special

Steelers vs. Seahawks, 2005 Super Bowl

Before the Philly Special, there was the Pittsburgh Special. On a reverse gadget play in the 2005 Super Bowl, Ben Roethlisberger handed off to Willie Parker and Parker to Antwaan Randle El who threw a beautiful 43-yard touchdown pass to Hines Ward. The play put the game away for the Steelers, who defeated the Seahawks 21-10 for their fifth Super Bowl win.

Acrobatic score

Steelers vs. Cowboys, 1978 Super Bowl

With seven minutes left to victory, Bradshaw threw an 18-yard pass to Swann in the end zone. Once again, Swann lept into the air to make an acrobatic grab for the game-sealing touchdown.

"Fast" Willie Parker off to the races

Steelers vs. Cardinals, 2008 Super Bowl

On the Steelers opening drive to start the second half, future Hall of Fame guard Alan Faneca threw a key block on linebacker LeRoy Hill. That block shot Parker out of the cannon for a 75-yard touchdown, the longest run in Super Bowl history. "I knew we had them, I made my block and spun around so I could watch Willie take it to the house," Faneca posted in a tweet.

James Harrison pick-six

Steelers vs. Cardinals, 2008 Super Bowl

Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner expected the Steelers to bring the house on a blitz. But, instead, James Harrison anticipated a pick route and dropped back into coverage. He intercepted a pass intended for wide receiver Anquon Boldin and took it 100 yards to the house. After what seemed like a dozen missed tackles, Harrison collapsed into the end zone for the score. It's the longest interception return in Super Bowl history.

Tremendous toe-tappin'

Steelers vs. Cardinals, 2008 Super Bowl

Roethlisberger's best throw of his career was also Santonio Holmes' best catch of his career -- and the greatest catch in Super Bowl history. Flanked by defenders, Holmes went up and snagged Big Ben's pass out of the air and made a toe-tap catch in the corner of the end zone. The pass completion ruling was challenged, and the play was upheld. The score sealed the victory for the Steelers — their second Super Bowl win in four seasons.

