Ranking all 6 of the Steelers Super Bowl wins

There are few franchises with the Super Bowl resume of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has made it to eight Super Bowls, second-best in NFL history and won six of them. This is tied for the most by any NFL team. With the Super Bowl being played this weekend we decided to re-visit those six wins and rank them. Let us know in the comments what order you would put the six games in.

1-Super Bowl XLIII

An amazing back-and-forth battle that ended in a 27-23 victory for Pittsburgh. James Harrison’s interception return for a touchdown and Santonio Holmes’ game-winning touchdown catch are two of the greatest plays in what might be the best Super Bowl of all time.

2-Super Bowl IX

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The one that started it all. Not the most exciting game as the Steelers shut down the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 but it was the first Super Bowl in franchise history and started one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.

3-Super Bowl XIII

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK (c) Copyright 1979 Tony Tomsic

One of the most exciting Super Bowls of all time, this was a game that would fit perfectly in today’s NFL. The Steelers scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull off the 35-31 win over the Cowboys.

4-Super Bowl X

(AP Photo/File)

Easily the most exciting Super Bowl game that had ever been played up to that point, this game featured some amazing highlight-reel catches by Steelers wide receiver Lynn Swann and six sacks by the Steel Curtain defense.

5-Super Bowl XIV

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

An ugly season and an ugly game, Pittsburgh found a way to get past the Rams 31-19 thanks to a big game by wide receiver John Stallworth.

6-Super Bowl XL

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers beat the Seahawks 21-10 but this game ends up last because of the sloppy gameplay and controversy that comes along with it. A great win by any standard but one of these games had to be the worst.

