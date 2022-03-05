Ranking 6 possible destinations for Cam Newton in 2022

When Cam Newton weighed his decision to return to the Carolina Panthers this past season, he did so with distinct criteria:

He wanted to go to a contender. He wanted to go to a situation that allowed him to be himself. He wanted to go to a situation that allowed him to compete for the starting job.

So, if Newton isn’t brought back by the Panthers in free agency, where would his next best fit be? Using Newton’s very own system, we ranked the top six possible destinations for Cam in 2022.

Arizona Cardinals

Contender score: 7/10

“Be me” score: 6/10

Starting job score: 1/10

While Newton did say he wanted a chance to become the starter, his outlook has since changed.

That was on back on Nov. 11, when the Panthers were desperate in giving him the reins to save their sinking ship of a season. Cam’s most recent comments, specifically from his exit interview two months later on Jan. 10, implied he’d be willing to take a backup gig if it meant winning.

Arizona could fit that bill. They’re an ascending playoff team, they may be out of their second-stringer in free agent Colt McCoy and they’re apparently yearning for some leadership on offense—something Newton could help bring out in Kyler Murray.

Plus—with the very, very outside chance Murray is shipped out amidst the odd conflict he’s gone through this offseason—Cam might even find himself under center at some point. But that, of course, is a long shot of a possibility.

Total score: 14/30

Buffalo Bills

Contender score: 10/10

“Be me” score: 9/10

Starting job score: 0/10

Talk about extremes.

Given that Buffalo is trending towards finally becoming a Super Bowl team—there are very few, if any, organizations that can offer Cam a chance to win like this AFC powerhouse. It also doesn’t hurt that Newton is well-acquainted with head coach Sean McDermott, who was Carolina’s defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2016.

The Bills, conversely, are all set at quarterback with Josh Allen. Funnily enough, they are also one of the few organizations who couldn’t really find an upgrade at the position if they tried.

But if it’s about winning and going somewhere that’ll embrace Newton’s personality, that fun-loving mafia up north may help make for a destination that’s second to none.

Total score: 19/30

Indianapolis Colts

Contender score: 6/10

“Be me” score: 6/10

Starting job score: 9/10

Indianapolis may present a relatively safe landing spot for Newton.

They’re not a Super Bowl contender right now, but finishing at respectable 9-8 with numerous injuries and quarterback woes is nothing to overlook. It’s also a place where he can easily take over given the impending exit of Carson Wentz.

Newton’s style also meshes well with what the Colts do on offense. Their ground-heavy brand, led by running back Jonathan Taylor and a talented front line, would absolutely gel with the game’s greatest rushing quarterback.

Total score: 21/30

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Contender score: 8/10

“Be me” score: 8/10

Starting job score: 8/10

Even with Tom Brady hanging up his cleats (for now), Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers aren’t ready to close their window of contention. So if they can’t connect on trades for proven veterans such as Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson, Newton can suddenly becoming an intriguing option.

Save for “The G.O.A.T.,” the band should largely be back together. Although their offensive line may eat two key losses in free agent center Ryan Jensen and retiring guard Ali Marpet—bringing back wideout Chris Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski to keep alongside Mike Evans seem like distinct possibilities at the moment.

And, surely, an organization that was willing to put up with Antonio Brown for as long as they did would be welcoming of any and all personalities. But that, of course, would imply that Newton’s would be a distraction—which it never actually has been despite popular belief.

The only harsh perception that may be tested is Newton’s potential fit in Arians’ offense. Although he certainly still has some juice left in his arm, does Cam have the ability to consistently push the ball downfield at a high output?

Total score: 24/30

Washington Commanders

Contender score: 5/10

“Be me” score: 10/10

Starting job score: 10/10

Like the Colts, the Commanders have some work to do to become a serious threat. But is there a situation that would be more accommodating otherwise?

Obviously, Cam can be Cam under head coach Ron Rivera—whom he started and ended his successful nine-year tenure in Carolina with. He’d also be the veteran presence Rivera has recently advocated for, as Washington seems unlikely to draft and start a rookie passer in 2022.

While he would be going back to the man who (sorta, kinda) ran him into the ground through multiple injuries, Newton could have himself a handful of potent weapons to work with in receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, tight end Logan Thomas and running back Antonio Gibson. Overall, the offensive approach and old connections breed a great amount of familiarity.

Total score: 25/30

Pittsburgh Steelers

Contender score: 7/10

“Be me” score: 9/10

Starting job score: 10/10

It’s not a perfect mix, but it’s the best Cam may end up having.

Under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have always been—at the very least—three things: a contender, a healthy culture and a smash-mouth squad. Cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching!

An offense led by Newton—with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster (if he re-signs), Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris—would be reminiscent of a heavyweight boxer who delivers body shot after body shot to its opponent. Defenses would only be able to take so much punishment from a physical and methodical game plan.

The player, the leader, the man and the rusher Newton is all jives with what’s still going on in Pittsburgh. Plus, if the corpse of Ben Roethlisberger was able to get this team to a 9-7-1 record, then certainly Newton—who dragged a barren 2020 New England Patriots roster to seven wins in his last season as a full-time starter—can help push them back into the postseason.

Total score: 26/30

