Ranking 6 free agents from the AFC North that should interest the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have some holes to fill on their roster before they get ready for the 2022 NFL draft. While this is far from the most star-studded free agent class of all time, the good news is there are some quality names at the positions where they need some reinforcements, mainly along the defensive line.

Today we will be looking at six free agents from the AFC North division who might be able to help.

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (29)

This last season Uzomah (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) posted 49 catches, 493 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers are similar to Seattle’s starting tight end Gerald Everett’s 2021 production and their PFF grades were almost identical. So, if Everett winds up signing with another team then Uzomah would be a perfectly suitable replacement – especially if the Seahawks don’t feel they have the money for an upgrade at this spot.

Browns TE David Njoku (26)

If they do decide to spend to improve their tight end depth chart, Njoku (6-foot-4, 246 pounds) should be high on their list. He put up 36 catches, 475 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 despite having to work with a completely broken Baker Mayfield at quarterback. If he were to be paired with Russell Wilson, it’s not hard to imagine those numbers growing a lot.

Bengals S Jessie Bates (25)

Re-signing free safety Quandre Diggs should be the first thing that Pete Carroll and John Schneider take care of this offseason. That said, they should have never let him get to this point in the first place. If Diggs doesn’t like their offer, he may decide to bolt for another team that appreciates him more. If that happens, Bates (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) would be about as good of a replacement as they’ll find this year in free agency. He’s also four years younger.

Ravens DT Brandon Williams (33)

Fixing Seattle’s defensive line will require a serious investment in the edge rotation. Inside, they have two quality starters already in Poona Ford and Al Woods. However, Woods is set to become a free agent so there’s a chance they’ll lose him. Should that be the case, Williams (6-foot-1, 336 pounds) could be a low-key great pickup. He has a ton of experience (123 games) and has been an awesome run stuffer for most of his career.

Ravens DT Calais Campbell (36)

Six years after he left the Cardinals, this giant remains one of the league’s most disruptive defenders in the trenches. While Campbell (6-foot-8, 300 pounds) is past his prime, he can still make a positive impact. His traditional 2021 numbers were low, but PFF gave him good grades for run defense and pass rushing this past season. Imagine a 3-4 front consisting of Von Miller, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Calais Campbell and Darrell Taylor and you’ll see why the Seahawks should be interested.

Browns EDGE Jadeveon Clowney (29)

The Seahawks should have never allowed Clowney (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) to leave the building in the first place. While it would have cost a lot to retain him, there’s a reason why he is able to command so much. After an injury-ruined half-year with the Titans, this past season he balled out with the Browns. In the end Clowney posted nine sacks, 19 quarterback hits, 32 pressures, 11 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.

