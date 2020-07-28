Ranking the 5 schools whose alumni will be most key to the Washington Football Team’s 2020 success

Which school's alumni will be most crucial to the success of the Washington Football Team in 2020?

Well, the answer to that question is quite easy, as you're about to see. But after that particular college, the list becomes pretty debatable.

Here are his thoughts.

1) Ohio State - Dwayne Haskins, Terry McLaurin, Chase Young

The Burgundy and Gold's (presumptive) starting quarterback, best offensive playmaker and possible franchise-changing top draft pick are all Buckeyes. OSU had a case for the top spot even before Young's arrival, but now that he's here, they are clearly THE simple choice.

It was so, so, so tempting to slot LSU here, but in the end, Alabama earns the second spot on the podium.

Collins has the second-biggest cap hit this year and, if right, can be one of the league's most impactful safeties. Allen and Payne, meanwhile, are two stalwarts on the defensive line, which is the Washington Football Team's best unit. Then there's Anderson, who should see important snaps on the edge, Dion Hamilton, who will be in the mix at linebacker, and Foster, who's an enormous X-factor.

Clearly, if the Crimson Tide's guys are on point in 2020, the defense as a whole should see major improvement.

3) LSU - Derrius Guice, Saahdiq Charles, Thaddeus Moss

You know the deal with Guice. If healthy, he'd challenge McLaurin for the designation of best weapon on the team. The things he's shown in his first two seasons, while super brief, were downright special.

Beyond Guice, Charles and Moss are super intriguing, though obviously totally unproven. Yet despite their newness, they each have the chance to secure starting spots at left tackle and tight end respectively. If that happens, LSU could be an institution that ends up producing three vital players on offense.

If Charles and Moss struggle and don't actually crack the lineup much in 2020, then Virginia Tech could very well swipe No. 3 away from LSU.

Fuller represents Washington's splashiest free agent signing and will be a valuable piece all over the secondary. As for Settle, he's someone that Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio both appear very fond of, while Thomas could easily be the offense's leading tight end.

Guice will hopefully be the main running back this year, but Peterson has been the main running back since 2018 and, if Guice slips up, may be that once again as a 35-year-old. His reliability matters.

Speaking of reliability, Way exemplifies it. The punter is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and was a baller in 2018, too. This pair of Sooners are trustworthy for sure.

Honorable mention - Florida State (Dustin Hopkins and Ronald Darby)

