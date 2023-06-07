Ranking the 5 most important players on the Steelers roster heading into training camp

In less than a week Pittsburgh Steelers training camp will kick off and the team will get focused on getting back into the playoffs. The Steelers have a very talented roster but when we talk about becoming relevant again, there are our five most important players.

1 - QB Kenny Pickett

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Like it or not, this Steelers team is going to get as far as quarterback Kenny Pickett takes them. All those skill players cannot be productive if Pickett doesn’t get them the football and even the best defense can’t make up for an offense that can’t score.

2 - EDGE T.J. Watt

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

When T.J. Watt went down with an injury, the rest of the defense folded under the added pressure. A full, healthy return of Watt is the biggest key to the Steelers defensive success.

3 - CB Patrick Peterson

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran Patrick Peterson came in to fill the void left by Cameron Sutton leaving. Now he has to take on a huge leadership role int he cornerback room to help usher in a new era in Pittsburgh surrounded by young talent.

4 - K Chris Boswell

Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

When the Pittsburgh offense struggles, they can count on kicker Chris Boswell to finish drives. This will be completely true again this season if Pittsburgh cannot improve in the red zone and Boz will once again be the most consistent scoring threat on the team.

5 - WR Diontae Johnson

Right now, Diontae Johnson is the closest thing the Steelers have to a No. 1 wide receiver and if there’s a player to be the safety valve for Pickett it is going to be Johnson. Johnson saw his stats dip last season but there’s no reason to believe he can’t get 100+ catches and get back on track with double-digit receiving touchdowns.

