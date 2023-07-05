Ranking the 5 most important free agent additions for the Bills

Here’s a ranking of the most important free agent additions made by the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 offseason:

5. S Taylor Rapp

Contract: One-year deal.

Rapp was an unexpected but smart signing by the Bills. In 2022, Buffalo had their safety depth tested for the first time in a big way.

Since joining the Bills in 2017, both Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have been ridiculously healthy. That changed, as Hyde missed most of last season due to injury and Poyer played a majority of the year banged up. Then came Damar Hamlin’s scary cardiac arrest.

Rapp could even still feature with Hyde and Poyer healthy, but bare minimum, he’s an experienced and strong depth option.

4. WR Deonte Harty

Contract: Two-year deal

Similarly, there’s a word where multiple of the Bills receivers feature in their offense on certain plays during games. But prior to Harty’s addition, former fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir was the only option to be Buffalo’s starting slot receiver.

Now, competition will unfold. That is rarely bad.

3. OL Connor McGovern

Contract: Three-year deal

There will be no bigger position battle for the Bills this offseason than the one at guard. After making a decent-sized splash at the position via McGovern, it’s four to five players fighting it out for two starting spots.

David Andrews joins McGovern under the category of free-agent additions. Then there’s second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence. Incumbent Ryan Bates and Ike Boettger, who is coming off of a long-term injury, will hope to take those top spots too.

The Bills sorely needed to improve down the middle of their offensive line. The AFC East has some of the NFL’s top defensive tackles that need to be kept away from quarterback Josh Allen.

2. DE Leonard Floyd

Contract: One-year deal

Floyd’s addition is important in more ways than one.

With Von Miller coming off a season-ending knee injury, Floyd can provide the Bills’ pass rush another veteran option if Miller misses the first few weeks of the 2023 season while he’s still recovering.

Then once Miller returns, Floyd will enter the noted defensive line rotation Buffalo runs under Sean McDermott’s watch.

And don’t forget about Greg Rousseau, either. Miller, Rousseau, and Floyd is a strong top three.

1. DT Poona Ford

Contract: One-year deal

Ford takes the top spot because the need for him was clear last season.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is the space-eating defender in the middle of the Bills defense. When he went down with an injury, it was clear no one could do his job.

Not only can Ford be that player, he’s thrived there in the NFL… and don’t forget, McDermott will have no problem moving Ford into first-string snaps over Jones if he earns them. Good depth and potentially better competition.

