Ranking the 5 most difficult opponents for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023

It is never too early to start taking a look at the 2023 season. The transfer portal is closed, and barring injuries, the teams are pretty much set. The Oklahoma Sooners are considered one of the favorites in the Big 12, but they have a lot to prove to themselves and the nation before they make their ascent back to the top of the Big 12 mountain.

The schedule is fairly friendly, although several road trips have the potential to trip the Sooners up.

So let’s take a look at the toughest opponents the Sooners will face in the upcoming season.

Kansas Jayhawks

I know what you are thinking, Kansas. Really? Yes, really.

It’s fair to make the argument that the Jayhawks would have beaten the Sooners in Norman a year ago if Jalon Daniels was available for the game.

Don’t forget it also took heroics from Caleb Williams in 2021 for the Sooners to come out of Lawrence with a W.

ESPN ranked them as the second-best team in the nation in terms of returning production. They bring back 85% of last year’s production. Their offense brings back 91%, which is No. 1 in the nation.

This will be no easy trip to Lawrence.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) brings down Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

This is more about honoring the Bedlam rivalry, it being the last game for the foreseeable future, and it’ll be held in Stillwater. We know what happened last time Oklahoma was visiting Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State lost a ton as they rank 89th in returning production. They return only 50 percent of their production on defense which ranks 101st in the nation.

They add a new defensive coordinator, and signs are pointing to more under-center work on offense.

They also have to replace their best offensive player from the past two seasons, Spencer Sanders. With all of that being said, it’s still Bedlam, and you know Boone Pickens Stadium is going to be rocking for the Sooners’ final scheduled appearance.

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU is one of two teams who beat OU by more than a touchdown last year. They are also coming off of a national title game appearance.

This will be a weird game, as it’s in Norman on Black Friday.

TCU is going to look vastly different than last season as they, returning only 52 percent of their production, which ranks 118th in the nation.

They lose a ton of offensive production, with only 33 percent returning this season, ranking them 130th. The losses of Duggan, Quentin Johnston, and Kendre Miller will be difficult to replace.

But even though Duggan had a great season, people forget it was Chandler Morris who was the opening-game starter.

Morris is back, and it’s going to be with a new offensive coordinator and new weapons, but TCU historically plays OU tough. We’ll see just how good of a coach Sonny Dykes is this year.

Being a Black Friday game, anything can happen.

BYU Cougars

Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (33) and BYU Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) react after a defensive stop during the second half against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

This one shouldn’t surprise anyone. A November game in Provo where it will almost assuredly be cold, maybe even some snow, is just asking for trouble.

It also falls the week before the TCU game, so this could be a trap game for the Sooners.

BYU returns 63 percent of their production from last season, and we’ve seen them give the Baylor Bears fits in recent years.

They are a gritty team. The Cougars play a physical brand of football, which is the type of team that has given OU fits in recent years. If Oklahoma wants to prove it’s ready for the move to the SEC, this is the game they do it.

Overall, I just have a bad feeling about this game.

Texas Longhorns

Could there even be a case for anyone else being number one? It’s obviously Texas.

Texas, like every year, has high expectations, and they are feeling good about the beatdown they gave the Sooners last year.

They return 74 percent of their production, which ranks 19th in the nation. Most of that is on the offensive side of the ball. The defense only returns 63 percent, which ranks 68th.

They are going to have to figure out the running back position with both Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson off to the NFL.

The offensive line was very talented last year but extremely young. Now, they’ve got some experience under their belt, which should help Quinn Ewers and mitigate the loss of the best running back in the nation from a year ago.

In the best rivalries in college football, this is regularly the toughest game on the schedule and this season will be no different.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire