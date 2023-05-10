Ranking the 5 international games on the 2023 NFL schedule

On the road, again

The NFL will play five games internationally in the 2023 season. The teams and dates were announced on May 10, which means we’re here to rank those matchups.

5. Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Even bringing first-round pick Bijan Robinson to Wembley can’t make any Falcons game a compelling matchup.

Date: October 1.

Venue: Wembley Stadium (London).

4. Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Not ready to buy into Anthony Richardson vs. Mac Jones as must-see TV early in the morning in the United States.

Date: November 12.

Venue: Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt).

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Lamar Jackson will make things interesting for the fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He trumps how dull the Titans will likely be at the same position.

Date: October 15.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London).

2. Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champs head to Germany to meet Tua and the Fish. A stellar matchup.

Date: November 6.

Venue: Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt).

1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Can’t ask for a better game than reigning division champs dueling. And you have a wonderful QB battle in Josh Allen vs. Trevor Lawrence.

Date: October 8.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London).

