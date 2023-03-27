Ranking the 5 biggest remaining needs on the Bills roster

General manager Brandon Beane has been active in free agency, looking to put what cap space he and the Bills have been able to create to good use.

And he’s done just that.

Beane improved the talent in the position depth of the guard and receiver groups on offense, while also filling the team’s need at running back.

But he’s not done.

There is still a lot of offseason left, including a long free agency period, draft, and training camp cut market by which to add talent to improve the team.

While the Bills shored up some positions, here are the five biggest remaining needs on the roster.

Pass Rush

All of Buffalo’s free agency additions so far have been on offense, including adding two guards to their line competition.

Their biggest loss, in inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, however, came on defense.

GM Brandon Beane uses free agency to address positions so as to not have to do so in need during the NFL Draft, and also has no problem selecting or trading up or into the first round to solidify a position for the long term on a payroll-friendly rookie contract.

The team is set to bring in DE Calais Campbell for a visit, who would be a good veteran addition that could help in bringing along Greg Rousseau’s development and improve their edge rush group.

Aside from that, and interest in Bucs Lavonte David, the Bills free agency focus and additions have been on the other side of the ball.

That suggests they might be looking to replace Edmunds in the first round of the NFL Draft, and is certainly something to watch for.

Not only that, the team has free-agent defensive end Shaq Lawson waiting in the wings as well.

Safety

Keeping with defense-

Jordan Poyer’s market never really materialized, and his re-upping with the Bills solidifies a position for them. In fact, it could help make an extension for fellow safety Micah Hyde a sooner reality as well, which would help the Bills cap situation.

Regardless, GM Brandon Bean recognized the defensive backs position group as one of the three deepest of this upcoming NFL Draft class.

The trade deadline acquisition of Dean Marlowe could also mean a re-signing since he cost the Bills a late-round pick.

That, letting Jaquaon Johnson walk as well as the unknown future of Damar Hamlin, would more likely than not suggest an addition or two could be made via free agency, the draft, or undrafted free agency.

Tight End

Speaking of top three BBB-cited position groups of depth in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Bills haven’t added to the tight end group in free agency.

In fact, they let Tommy Sweeney walk and are in a similar boat as a year ago in missing a TE2 they can roll out in two-tight-end sets for Josh Allen.

With a deep draft class at the position, the team could replenish its depth chart and upgrade its overall talent.

That could mean an addition or two.

Offensive Line

Beane already added guards Connor McGovern and David Edwards to compete in the offensive line group.

And he may not be finished.

The team could continue in the expressed goal of both Beane and head coach Sean McDermott in providing QB Josh Allen with protection.

That could be another addition by way of the draft or even another free-agency addition.

Defensive Line

It’s been a quieter position group topically, but Beane has made the mission statement over the past two seasons that he’ll always look to improve both sides of the trenches.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is a free agent but could be a re-signing once the free agency and payroll dust settles.

And for what it’s worth, if a player offers an upgrade at the line on defense, whether in free agency or the draft, Beane and the front office will evaluate them as a potential fit.

To that end, it wouldn’t be surprising, given how quiet the team has been on defense in free agency, to see them add to that group in the draft as well.

