Ranking the 5 biggest defensive tackles at the NFL Scouting Combine

When it comes to interior defensive linemen, there is a premium for guys who can rush the passer. interior pass rushers like Fletcher Cox and Chris Jones are among the best at their craft and it’s no coincidence they are comparable physically.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, one thing they could use is a defensive lineman that breaks from that mold and hands a player who is a call back to the legendary Casey Hampton. The NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing and there are a few of the big boys in there. Here is our ranking of the five biggest defensive linemen at the combine Pittsburgh could target in the 2023 NFL draft.

1. Jalen Carter, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Height – 6031

Weight – 314 pounds

We are withholding judgment on Jalen Carter and his legal concerns. This is all about football and there’s no interior defensive lineman in this draft who can do everything Carter can do at his size.

2. Siaki Ika, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Height – 6032

Weight – 335 pounds

Siaki Ika measured taller than I thought he would but he’s a solid 335 pounds and he uses is to his advantage, eating up double teams.

3. Gervon Dexter, Florida

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Height – 6056

Weight – 310 pounds

You can’t help but see some of Jones and Cox in Gervon Dexter’s game and build. He’s got tremendous length that will be challenging to contend with.

4. Mazi Smith, Michigan

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Height – 6026

Weight – 323 pounds

Mazi Smith is a low-slung anchor who is more about stopping the run as opposed to being a penetrating pass rusher but he showed off elite strength at the combine.

5. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Height – 6035

Weight – 309 pounds

There will be plenty of defensive tackles that will go ahead of Keeanu Benton but for the Steelers, he is a near perfect match for what they want on defense.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire