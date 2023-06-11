Ranking the 5 best wide receivers in the AFC North
The NFL is absolutely loaded with talent at the wide receiver position. The AFC North is no exception as each team has at least one elite playmaker. Here is our ranking for the five best wide receivers in the AFC North.
1 - Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
2 - Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
3 - Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
4 - Odell Bekham Jr., Baltimore Ravens
5 - Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Just missed the cut
George Pickens – Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Boyd – Cincinnati Bengals
Elijah Moore – Cleveland Browns