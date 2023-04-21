Ranking the 5 best tight ends in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is loaded at the tight end position. A number of teams will have their choice of tight ends in the first round, but tight ends are expected to go early and often in the draft.

Who are the top tight ends in the 2023 NFL draft? NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks ranks Georgia Bulldogs star Darnell Washington among the five best players at the position in the draft.

Pro Football Focus ranks four tight ends in their top 50 draft prospects, so NFL teams better be willing to shell out a first or second round pick if they want a highly-rated tight end.

Here’s how Bucky Brooks ranks the five best tight ends in the draft:

