Ranking the 5 best Raiders through the first quarter of the NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders are only a few days away from taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. But before we get to that game, it’s time to take a look back through the first quarter of the season. Here the team’s top five players from the first four games of the year.

5. WR Hunter Renfrow

With all of the injuries the Raiders have suffered at receiver, it’s Hunter Renfrow who has stepped up in a big way to start the year. Through four games, he’s caught 16 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. However, his impact has gone far beyond the box score.

Renfrow has drawn a few big defensive pass interference calls and has flipped the field on special teams with a 27-yard punt return earlier this year. He’s developed into one of the best slot receivers in the league and his efficiency has been through the roof.

It’s worth noting that through four weeks, Renfrow has graded-out as one of Pro Football Focus‘ top slot receivers in the NFL. He’s been fantastic to start the year for the Raiders.

4. QB Derek Carr

There isn’t a ton to pick apart from Derek Carr’s performance in the first quarter of the season. He’s currently completing just under 74 percent of his passes. He’s yet to throw an interception and his passer rating is at an all-time high of 113.6.

However, there have been times when Carr has been too reckless with the football, including a costly fumble in Week 4 as the Raiders were driving in the fourth quarter. He still could stand to be a more aggressive passer, but it’s tough to blame him as his top two outside receivers in Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards are both dealing with injuries.

Carr has been good this season, but the Raiders will need him to be great on Sunday if they want to have any chance of hanging with the Chiefs.

3. CB Trayvon Mullen

Don’t look now, but second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen is quickly becoming one of the league’s best press-man cornerbacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Mullen has allowed the fourth-fewest yards per snap heading into Week 5. He’s allowed only nine completions for 76 yards this season and teams are quickly learning to avoid the former Clemson Tiger.

If Mullen can improve in the run game and start to create takeaways, there is nothing preventing him from becoming the best cornerback in the league. He is the perfect scheme for his skillset and his confidence is rising by the play.

Week 5 will be a big test for Mullen as he will likely see a significant amount of snaps against Tyreek Hill.

2. C Rodney Hudson

Just like every other year, you can make a strong case that Rodney Hudson has been the team’s best player. He’s incredibly reliable, durable and is arguably the best pass protecting offensive linemen in the NFL.

Hudson has been the stabilizing force of the offensive line this season despite all of the injuries at tackle and guard. He has yet to allow a sack and rarely allows a pressure. While his grade at Pro Football Focus isn’t quite as high as usual, there is no doubt that he is still among the best centers in the NFL. Look for Hudson to secure another Pro Bowl nomination at the end of this season.

1. TE Darren Waller

